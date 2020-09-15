Teyonah Parris Shares Her Quarantine Hair Journey In Photos

Photo: Courtesy of Getty

On Monday, Teyonah Parris shared photos on Instagram, which document her hair journey over the past few months. Despite the impact COVID-19 has had on the beauty and entertainment industry, it appears the actress has been able to keep her hair healthy.

The 32-year-old admits she looked “raggedy” throughout quarantine and mostly wore hats. But Parris, who will star in the upcoming “Candyman” reboot said, her 4c hair is the healthiest it’s been in a while. And the new photos are proof.

“Healthiest my hair has been in a long time,” Parris captioned the post, before taking us through her transformation.

Check out Parris’ relatable hair journey below. Swipe left!