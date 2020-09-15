Teyonah Parris Shares Her Quarantine Hair Journey In Photos
Photo: Courtesy of Getty
By Jennifer Ford ·

On Monday, Teyonah Parris shared photos on Instagram, which document her hair journey over the past few months. Despite the impact COVID-19 has had on the beauty and entertainment industry, it appears the actress has been able to keep her hair healthy.

The 32-year-old admits she looked “raggedy” throughout quarantine and mostly wore hats. But Parris, who will star in the upcoming “Candyman” reboot said, her 4c hair is the healthiest it’s been in a while. And the new photos are proof.

“Healthiest my hair has been in a long time,” Parris captioned the post, before taking us through her transformation.

Check out Parris’ relatable hair journey below. Swipe left!

Healthiest my hair has been in a long time. The pic on the left is a light blow dry and one pass of the flat iron before a trim. Haven't actually had my hair flat ironed in a couple years. Usually ask for it to be trimmed after only a blow dry pass. Pic on the right is 30mins later once we misted with water and product to put in these twists. My hand marks where my bra strap is- shrinkage is real & beautiful and our hair truly is MAGIC!! 💫 Swipe to 2nd slide to see how I actually maintained through quarantine. 😩 Ya girl was raggedy. 🤣 3rd slide was my attempt at giving myself spring twists. Clearly you can see I got lazy and never finished. Slide 4 shows me pulling my half done work up into a ponytail with the ends of the twists hanging forward to create a BAYAAANG to hide my front half of "leave out". And then I just mostly wore a hat. Did that for a good month. 🤷🏾‍♀️ The struggle is real. Happy Monday, friends! #4CHairGrows #NaturalHair #4CHair

