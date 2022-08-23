Watch: Netflix Releases The New Trailer For ‘A Jazzman’s Blues’

Today, Netflix released the trailer for the upcoming film, A Jazzman’s Blues.

Written, directed and produced by Tyler Perry, A Jazzman’s Blues tells the story of the forbidden love between Bayou (Joshua Boone) and Leanne (Solea Pfeiffer), and will uncover four decades of secrets and lies set to the backdrop of traditional blues in the deep South.

Alongside Boone and Pfeiffer, A Jazzman’s Blues stars an amazing cast that includes Amirah Vann, Austin Scott, Milauna Jemai Jackson, Brent Antonello, Brad Benedict, Kario Marcel, Lana Young and Ryan Eggold.

A Jazzman’s Blues, Director Tyler Perry and Joshua Boone as Bayou. Cr. Jace Downs / ©2022 Netflix

The trailer and film features “Paper Airplanes” from singer-songwriter Ruth B., songs arranged and produced by multi-Grammy winner & two-time Academy Award nominee Terence Blanchard, music by Aaron Zigman and choreography by Debbie Allen.

A Jazzman’s Blues will premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival on Sunday, September 11, and debuts on Netflix September 23.

Take a look at the trailer below.