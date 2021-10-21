Will Smith Teams Up with Venus and Serena Williams to Reveal the Official ‘King Richard’ Trailer

The countdown to Will Smith’s newest biopic about the life and mission of Venus and Serena Williams’ father, Richard Williams, is winding down, and a brand new trailer has finally arrived.

Smith, joined by the Williams sisters themselves, introduced the new trailer via social media and YouTube. King Richard is set to premiere on November 19 in theaters and on HBO Max and features a new original song from the queen herself, Beyoncé.

“This one gave me chills!!” Smith said of the new trailer via social media. “Here’s our new trailer for #KingRichard featuring Beyonce’s Be Alive!! We’re less than a month away…y’all ready?”

Serena Williams couldn’t contain her excitement about the new flick detailing her journey either. “I’m SO excited for you to watch the new trailer for #KingRichard, starring Will Smith and featuring the song “Be Alive” by Beyoncé,” she posted on Instagram alongside the trailer. “Seeing this film (based on Venus’ and my true story) come to life has been one of the coolest experiences.”



Serena noted to GQ that Smith’s portrayal of her father was so spot-on at times, that she had to remind herself that she wasn’t watching actual footage of her father when watching his performance. “My dad was and still is way before his time,” Williams was quoted in last month’s GQ article about Smith.

“You see, when someone is different—when they don’t act or look how a person assumed they would—the first reaction is often fear. They think, How do we break them? My dad anticipated that, but he would not allow himself or his family to be broken.”

King Richard follows the journey of Richard Williams, an undeterred father instrumental in raising two of the most extraordinarily gifted athletes of all time. Taking them from “prodigy to pro,” as Smith in the role of Williams says in the trailer, one father’s determination in training and advocating for his gifted daughters ended up changing the sport of tennis forever.