First Look: ‘King Richard,’ The Story Of Venus And Serena Williams’ Father

Based on actual events, the film “King Richard” focuses on Richard Williams, the audacious father of two of the most recognizable athletes in American history. Fueled by an unwavering vision for future, this movie follows the journey that took Venus and Serena Williams from Compton, California, to worldwide prominence.
Starring Will Smith as its lead character, the movie sheds light upon Williams’ incomparable drive and his yearning to change the status quo when it came to the sport of tennis. Executive produced by Venus and Serena Williams – alongside their sister Isha Price – “King Richard” will be one of the most highly anticipated films of 2021.
First announced in 2019, the project didn’t begin filming until early last year due to the coronavirus pandemic. “King Richard” will chronicle Venus and Serena’s father, and tennis coach’s story. He played a famously active role in their lives and sports careers, which ultimately led his daughters on their paths to greatness.
During an interview with Kelly Clarkson this past January, Venus Williams expressed her excitement regarding the upcoming biopic. “It is very exciting. It’s really about my dad, and how he literally changed the game, and how this all started,” Williams stated. “He’s a revolutionary kind of person, and I love him to death.”
Directed by Reinaldo Marcus Green and written by Zach Baylin, this film also includes an excellent ensemble cast. With Saniyya Sidney and Demi Singleton portraying Venus and Serena, respectively, and Aunjanue Ellis as Oracene “Brandi” Williams, “King Richard” is a powerful film the emphasizes the importance of family, perseverance, and inspiration.
The amazing story of the iconic sports patriarch, entitled “King Richard” is slated for release on Friday, November 19th, in theaters and HBO Max.