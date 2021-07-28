First Look: ‘King Richard,’ The Story Of Venus And Serena Williams’ Father

Based on actual events, the film “King Richard” focuses on Richard Williams, the audacious father of two of the most recognizable athletes in American history. Fueled by an unwavering vision for future, this movie follows the journey that took Venus and Serena Williams from Compton, California, to worldwide prominence.

Starring Will Smith as its lead character, the movie sheds light upon Williams’ incomparable drive and his yearning to change the status quo when it came to the sport of tennis. Executive produced by Venus and Serena Williams – alongside their sister Isha Price – “King Richard” will be one of the most highly anticipated films of 2021.