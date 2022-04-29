What’s New And Black On Netflix In May

Photo by: Kevin Winter

Even with the recent Netflix news of its drastic subscriber loss, the digital streaming platform is still pumping out of amazing content for the month of May – which includes biopics, classic dramas, and action-packed thrillers.

This month, 42 – the film starring the late Chadwick Boseman, about the life and career of Jackie Robinson – will be accessible on May 1. You can also check out 2002’s emotionally charged thriller John Q, as well as the Hughes brothers-directed Menace II Society, and Den of Thieves, which features 50 Cent and O’Shea Jackson as they plan a heist of the Federal Reserve in Los Angeles.

Savage Beauty and The Takedown have garnered popularity overseas, and for all the reality buffs out there, you can look forward to the fourth season of The Circle, hosted by Michelle Buteau. Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson in the film Empire State, a crime drama based on the true story of Chris Potamitis’ infamous heist in 1982.

See what’s new and Black on Netflix this month.

01 42 – 5/1 The late Chadwick Boseman stars in this critically acclaimed biopic about Jackie Robinson. 02 Den of Thieves – 5/1 This action heist film of cops and robbers stars Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson and O’Shea Jackson, Jr. 03 Empire State – 5/1 Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson stars in this action-packed thriller. 04 John Q – 5/1 Denzel Washington shines in the emotional and suspenseful film John Q. 05 Menace II Society – 5/1 The groundbreaking and masterpiece of Black cinema hits Netflix on the 1st of the month. 06 Summertime: Season 3 – 5/4 Starring Coco Rebecca Edogamhe, the third and final season of Summertime debuts on May 4. 07 The Circle: Season 4 – 5/4 The fourth season of the American reality competition streaming series The Circle is set to premiere on May 4. Michelle Buteau will return as host. 08 The Pentaverate – 5/5 Keegan-Michael Key and Lydia West star in this Netflix comedy. 09 Blood Sisters – 5/5 Starring Ini Dima-Okojie, Nancy Isime, Kate Henshaw-Nuttal, Blood Sisters is a powerful film with surprises at every turn. 10 The Takedown – 5/6 Omar Sy stars in this buddy cop film. 11 Along For The Ride – 5/6 Laura Kariuki and black-ish cast member Marcus Scribner star in the coming of age film Along For The Ride. 12 Savage Beauty – 5/12 Rosemary Zimu, Dumisani Mbebe, Nthati Moshesh stars in this story of a global beauty empire. 13 Ben Is Back – 5/20 Courtney B. Vance stars as Neal Beeby in the film Ben is Back. 14 Stranger Things 4 – 5/27 Caleb McLaughlin stars as Lucas Sinclair alongside the rest of the cast in the fourth season of Stranger Things.