This Is Who Patti LaBelle Wants To Portray Her In A Biopic

Patti LaBelle, often described as the “Godmother of Soul,” continues to reinvent herself as an artist, actress and businesswoman. With a career spanning over six decades, this iconic songstress recently spoke to Access Hollywood about some of her moments as a musician, her booming pie business, and who she would like to portray her in a biopic.

After reminiscing about collaborations with Dolly Parton and Michael McDonald, the vibrant LaBelle spoke about her conversation with Jennifer Hudson in regard to her role as Aretha Franklin. “She just wanted to know what it felt like to be in the presence of Aretha,” Patti said. “It was priceless, you know. Just a wonderful legend.”

When asked who she would want to play her in a film or television series, she said “I have no clue. I have about six or seven people – six or seven girls who said they would like to play Patti LaBelle, and they’re all worthy, so I don’t know which one would do the best job. You know Fantasia, and Jennifer, but she can’t because she did Aretha; but a lot of wonderful, young ladies would love to play Patti Patti.”