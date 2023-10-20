WATCH: Shawna And Mia Hit The Road For Rap Sh!t Season 2 

Courtesy of Max

Max has released a new trailer for Season 2 of their hit comedy series Rap Sh!t. Fresh off of the success of its first season, this new trailer sees Shawna (Aida Osman) and Mia (KaMillion) taking the next step in their rap careers.

The visual offers a look into major changes for the duo. Now that their first song has increased in popularity, the two set their eyes on new territory as they travel on tour with controversial female rapper Reina Reign.

Rap Sh!t stars Osman, KaMillion, Jonica Booth, RJ Cyler, and Daniel Augustin. Jaboukie Young-White, and Kat Cunning are also set to star in Season 2.

Issa Rae and showrunner Syreeta Singleton serve as executive producers, along with Montrel McKay, Jonathan Berry and Dave Becky, and Jim Kleverweis. Yung Miami and JT serve as co-executive producers, along with Kevin “Coach K” Lee and Pierre “P” Thomas for Quality Control Films, and Sara Rastogi and Jax Clark for HOORAE. Rae’s audio content company Raedio handles music supervision for the series.

Rap Sh!t season two arrives on Max with a two-episode season premiere on Thursday, November 9. The rest of the episodes will air weekly through the season finale on December 21.

Take a look at the trailer for Season 2 of Rap Sh!t below.