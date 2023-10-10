EXCLUSIVE: BET+ Reveals Official Trailer For ‘Kingdom Business’ Season Two

Courtesy of BET+

Earlier this year, BET+ announced the return of its popular drama series Kingdom Business. Today, the network releases the official trailer ahead of its return on November 2.

The show explores the gospel music industry through the lenses of family, faith, love and the redemptive power of music. Yolanda Adams returns to lead the series as Denita Jordan and Serayah as Rbel, the talented up-and-coming gospel star with a troubled past. This season, the scandalous antecedent events of lust, love, and denial have caused a kingdom in chaos! In defense of their faith-filled legacy, the Jordan family fights for their gospel record label, their positions in the church, and even their lives.

In addition to Adams and Serayah, returning cast members include Chaundre Hall-Broomfield, Michael Jai White, Michael Beach, Kiandra Richardson, Kirk Franklin, La’Myia Good, Dominique Johnson, Journey Carter, Sam Malone, Tamar Braxton, Louis Gossett, Jr., Patrice Fisher, and Gerard Cactus, among others. Notable figures such as Erica Campbell, Tasha Cobbs Leonard, Israel Houghton, Tamela Mann, David Mann, Naomi Raine, Loretta Devine and Michelle Williams will all appear in Season 2.

Kingdom Business is created and executive produced by John J. Sakmar and Kerry Lenhart alongside Holly Carter, DeVon Franklin, Kirk Franklin, Michael Van Dyck, Ruth Ferrera, Kesha Brickhouse, Jim Bigwood, and Deb Evans. The “Stomp” creator will also oversee original music for the series alongside Warryn Campbell, and Marcus Carter. The series is produced by Franklin Entertainment, Relevé Entertainment, FoYo Soul Entertainment and DAE Light Media.

Take a look at the trailer for the second season of Kingdom Business below.