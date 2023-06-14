WATCH: Netflix Unveils Official Trailer For ‘They Cloned Tyrone’

Courtesy of Netflix

Today, Netflix unveiled the first official trailer for the science fiction satire, They Cloned Tyrone.

The upcoming film stars Jamie Foxx as Slick Charles, John Boyega as Fontaine, Teyonah Parris as Yo-Yo and Tyler Antonius as Tyrone. The cast also features Kiefer Sutherland, David Alan Grier, J. Alphonse Nicholson, Joshua Mikel and James Moses Black.

Helmed by Juel Taylor in his directorial debut, They Cloned Tyrone is written by Taylor and Tony Rettenmaier, and tells the story of an unlikely trio who stumble upon a devilish conspiracy that would change everything.

Alongside Charles D. King, Stephen Love and Datari Turner, Foxx also serves as producer, with executive producers Mark R. Wright, Kim Roth, Jack Murray, Federal Films, Dana Sano and Monte Lipman. James Lopez and Poppy Hanks are co-executive producers.

They Cloned Tyrone will premiere on Netflix on July 21, one week after its debut at the American Black Film Festival on June 14. The film will be Foxx’s first release following his hospitalization following a “medical complication” in April.

Check out the trailer for They Cloned Tyrone below.

