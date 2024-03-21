WATCH: Uncle Luke and Jermaine Dupri Share Favorite Freaknik Memories And How Atlanta Became Hip Hop’s Bedrock

The Forefathers of the Dirty South sound recall what Freaknik was REALLY all about and how it influenced Hip Hop culture from 1994 to the present

As some of the originators of the South’s signature Hip-Hop sound, both Jermaine Dupri and Uncle Luke know more than a thing or two about the spirit of Freaknik.

With both rappers/producers having had boots on the ground back in the 90’s when the collegiate Spring Break party was at its scandalous prime, each helped shape the cultural cornerstone that has now become the stuff of Hip-Hop lore. As such, each star says it’s only natural that they would be so heavily involved, both in front of and behind the lens, for Hulu’s highly anticipated – and for some party attendees, dreaded – documentary on the legendary gathering, Freaknik: The Wildest Party Never Told.

ATLANTA, GEORGIA – MARCH 20: Jermaine Dupri and Uncle Luke attend Hulu’s “Freaknik: The Wildest Party Never Told” Atlanta Screening at The Bank Event Center on March 20, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

“Kids are now trying to connect the dots when it comes to the history of Southern Hip-Hop,” Uncle Luke tells ESSENCE. “Whether it’s Jermaine [Dupri], myself, or even Three Six Mafia, nobody really knows the history. So when it comes to this documentary, it will connect a lot of those dots.”

“I feel like this is the first time our story is actually being told,” Dupri added. “[There are] so many rich stories to be told that come from the South.”

“If you’re going to have the 50th Anniversary of Hip Hop that just passed and all of this history that people are sharing, you have to have how the South was made, what created the South. Why was Luke in Atlanta? Why does Atlanta sound like Miami? There are so many questions that people have that are answered in Freakik.”

Freaknik: The Wildest Party Never Told is streaming on Hulu now.