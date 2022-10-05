Trina Gets Emotional While Accepting ‘I Am Hip-Hop’ Honor At BET Hip-Hop Awards 2022

Trina, one of the Queens of Southern Hip-Hop, received much-deserved recognition at BET’s 2022 Hip-Hop Awards.

The self-proclaimed ‘Diamond Princess’ was on hand at the Atlanta-based ceremony to accept the I Am Hip-Hop Honor, presented to trailblazers whose careers have set the blueprint of what it means to be the true embodiment of Hip-Hop.

DJ Drama narrated a video tribute to “The Baddest B****,” featuring heartfelt messages and well-wishes from fellow Hip Hop heavyweights like Trick Daddy, Missy Elliott, and Killer Mike, and stars from rap’s new wave Latto and City Girls.

ATLANTA, GEORGIA – SEPTEMBER 30: Trina attends the BET Hip Hop Awards 2022 at The Cobb Theater on September 30, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET)

Taking the stage with her trophy presented by longtime collaborator and friend Trick Daddy and fellow rap queen Remy Ma, Trina suppressed tears of gratitude while giving her acceptance speech.

“First and foremost, God made this possible,” the rap legend said, giving special recognition to her “beautiful mom,” Vernessa Tylor, who passed away in 2019.

“I just want to thank BET for continuing to be a platform that heightens our culture and for giving me my flowers while I am here to smell them,” she continued. “I am speechless right now. I am humbled yet honored to accept the ‘I Am Hip Hop Award.’

“Twenty-four years…who would’ve thought that I would be standing here and able to say this in my own reign and my own lane?”

Continuing to thank her fans, who she lovingly calls her “Rockstars,” Trina said “I am winning this award with you guys that continue to support me, applaud, motivate, and inspire me to continue to hold on to my reign.”

ATLANTA, GEORGIA – SEPTEMBER 30: Trina accepts the I Am Hip Hop Award onstage during the BET Hip Hop Awards 2022 at The Cobb Theater on September 30, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Marcus Ingram/Getty Images for BET)

After thanking all the other women both in front of and behind the mic that have collaborated with and helped her over the decades, she took a moment to shout out to another burgeoning Southern Rap heavyweight, GloRilla, who was the darling of the evening, winning the Best Breakthrough Artist award and performing her hits, “F.N.F” and “Tomorrow 2.”

“This is my celebration, but it is yours too,” Trina said lovingly to the Memphis-bred rapper. “I am still and will always be the original baddest chick from the 305.”

Take a look at Trina’s acceptance speech below: