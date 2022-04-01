New Music This Week: Latto, Vince Staples, EARTHGANG And More

Happy Friday, folks – the month of March really flew by. So, on the first day of April, some of your favorite artists have come to set the tone.

Today, in anticipation for his new album Ramona Park Broke My Heart, Vince Staples releases the song and video for the single “Rose Street,” Latto drops off the remix to “Big Energy” featuring Mariah Carey and DJ Khaled, and J. Cole’s Dreamville collective gives us their Gangsta Grillz compilation D-Day with DJ Drama. We also have new songs from EARTHGANG, Rob49 and Lil Baby, and EST Gee & 42 Dugg.

Check out this week’s list of new music below.

01 Chris Brown – “WE (Warm Embrace)” HERE. Today, global superstar Chris Brown releases his smooth new single “WE (Warm Embrace)” via RCA Records. Listen to it 02 Latto Ft. Mariah Carey and DJ Khaled HERE. The 23-year-old rising rapper Latto drops off the remix to her song “Big Energy,” featuring Mariah Carey and DJ Khaled. Check out the song 03 Vince Staples – “Rose Street” HERE. Earlier this week, the California-native Vince Staples released the first single from upcoming album. The song, called “Rose Street,” also comes with a video directed by Staples and C. Blacksmith. Listen to song HERE, and watch the video 04 Dreamville – ‘D-Day’ HERE. Today, pioneering record label Dreamville releases D-Day: A Gangsta Grillz Mixtape — a surprise new project featuring founder and rap icon J. Cole along with the entire Dreamville roster. Listen to it 05 Nigo Ft. Pusha T – “Hear Me Clearly” HERE. Pusha T and Nigo have shared the music video from the track “Hear Me Clearly.” Watch the new video from I Know Nigo, 06 EARTHGANG – “Strong Friends” HERE. The Atlanta hip-hop duo EARTHGANG shared the visual for “Strong Friends,” off of their Ghetto Gods album. Watch the video 07 EST Gee & 42 Dugg – “Everybody Shooters Too” HERE. After releasing “Free The Shiners” last month, Est Gee and 42 Dugg continued their run by dropping a new single titled “Everybody Shooters Too.” Check it out 08 Rob49 & Lil Baby – “Vulture Island V2” HERE. After releasing “Free The Shiners” last month, Est Gee and 42 Dugg continued their run by dropping a new single titled “Everybody Shooters Too.” Check it out 09 Mychelle Ft. ENNY – “Forbidden Fruit” HERE. Hackney-born singer, songwriter and guitarist Mychelle has unveiled her stunning new track “Forbidden Fruit” featuring fellow English rapper ENNY. Listen to the new song 10 Lila Iké – “True Love” HERE. Yesterday, Lila Iké dropped her first new single of 2022 titled “True Love.” You can watch and listen to the song