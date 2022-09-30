Home · Money & Career

The Baddest Bih: These Trina Lyrics Will Help You Overcome Imposter Syndrome

For decades the 'Diamond Princess' has touted lyrics about independence, financial literacy and self-ownership.
By Jasmine Browley ·

Have you ever been at your wits end at work? It could be anything from being passed over for a well-deserved promotion to just feeling mentally checked out before even clocking in, everyone needs a bit of professional motivation every now and again. This isn’t an exaggeration. More and more US workers have been feeling an overall lack of confidence in their abilities.

As many 70% of Americans have experienced these feelings of professional inadequacy, known as impostor syndrome, and it particularly impacts people of color. Research shows that approximately two-thirds of Black professionals feel they need to work harder to advance, while their white counterparts appear to be more confident in their abilities.

This data is unnerving and may leave you feeling like you want to just knock over everything on your desk. However, it’s important to handle your annoyances in a professional way—even when you’re not feeling your best.

In comes Trina to the rescue.

Just popping on any track from the Miami-bred self-proclaimed Diamond Princess is enough to inspire the inner bad b$tch in you to come out, even in the workplace.

The brash-talking emcee has been cranking out hits since the late 90s that tout the importance of self-confidence, empowerment, and determination. We all know she’s the bad bi$ch blueprint from listening to her hard-hitting tracks, but Trina is also a real-life embodiment of true work ethic. Since coming on the scene in 1998 alongside Trick Daddy, she’s consistently collaborated with everyone from newcomers like Latto and Saweetie to R&B icon Kelly Rowland. That’s why it’s no surprise she’s being honored at the 2022 “BET Hip Hop Awards” as an icon in the industry.

“I am honored to receive and accept the 2022 I Am Hip Hop Award presented by BET,” said Trina in a news release. “As a legend with over 20 years in the music industry, consistency and unity have contributed to my Rockstarr power as a femcee. I believe when one woman wins, whether it’s in front of the camera or behind the scenes, we all WIN. Let’s keep winning!”

20 years in the game and she’s still inspiring us to secure the bag(s) and live up to our fullest potential. Here are some of the most motivational Trina lyrics you need to power through the workday and believe in yourself again.

01
“I’m representing for the b-tches, all eyes on your riches…”
Da Baddest Bitch” is the title track from the album of the same name, released in 2000. We chose this simple lyrics because sometimes you just have to remind yourself of who you are.
02
“I want it all…”
I Want It All‘ Trina’s lead single from her album Amazin’ encourages women to think bigger and not to settle for less.
03
“It’s enough for all of us to get this money…”
In “Get This Money,” Trina raps about the importance of an abundance mindset: “Come on, all my fellas, let’s get this money It’s enough for all of us to get this money Ain’t no need for player haters acting funny”
04
“I came a long way…now I’m riding in a Benz”
In interviews, Trina has shared she hails from humble beginnings and has always valued the power of hard work. In “Rich Bitch” she acknowledges how far she’s come and affirms the sky is the limit.
05
“Baby, if I want it, I got it…”
Million Dollar Girl” is the perfect song to ignite your money mindset. Its high-energy beat and catchy lyrics are a quick reminder to always put yourself on a pedestal.
