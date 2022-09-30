The Baddest Bih: These Trina Lyrics Will Help You Overcome Imposter Syndrome

Have you ever been at your wits end at work? It could be anything from being passed over for a well-deserved promotion to just feeling mentally checked out before even clocking in, everyone needs a bit of professional motivation every now and again. This isn’t an exaggeration. More and more US workers have been feeling an overall lack of confidence in their abilities.

As many 70% of Americans have experienced these feelings of professional inadequacy, known as impostor syndrome, and it particularly impacts people of color. Research shows that approximately two-thirds of Black professionals feel they need to work harder to advance, while their white counterparts appear to be more confident in their abilities.

This data is unnerving and may leave you feeling like you want to just knock over everything on your desk. However, it’s important to handle your annoyances in a professional way—even when you’re not feeling your best.

In comes Trina to the rescue.

Just popping on any track from the Miami-bred self-proclaimed Diamond Princess is enough to inspire the inner bad b$tch in you to come out, even in the workplace.

The brash-talking emcee has been cranking out hits since the late 90s that tout the importance of self-confidence, empowerment, and determination. We all know she’s the bad bi$ch blueprint from listening to her hard-hitting tracks, but Trina is also a real-life embodiment of true work ethic. Since coming on the scene in 1998 alongside Trick Daddy, she’s consistently collaborated with everyone from newcomers like Latto and Saweetie to R&B icon Kelly Rowland. That’s why it’s no surprise she’s being honored at the 2022 “BET Hip Hop Awards” as an icon in the industry.

“I am honored to receive and accept the 2022 I Am Hip Hop Award presented by BET,” said Trina in a news release. “As a legend with over 20 years in the music industry, consistency and unity have contributed to my Rockstarr power as a femcee. I believe when one woman wins, whether it’s in front of the camera or behind the scenes, we all WIN. Let’s keep winning!”

20 years in the game and she’s still inspiring us to secure the bag(s) and live up to our fullest potential. Here are some of the most motivational Trina lyrics you need to power through the workday and believe in yourself again.