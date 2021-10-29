49 & Fine! Take A Look Back 5 Of Tracee Ellis Ross’ ESSENCE Covers On Her Birthday

From Girlfriends to Black-ish, Tracee Ellis Ross has solidified herself as a style icon, luxe inspo-pic factory and household name in network comedy.

Since she hit the mainstream consciousness in 2000 with her iconic role as Joan Clayton on everyone’s favorite classic UPN sitcom about the lives and loves of four fabulous Black women in Los Angeles, she has been pinpointed as that relatable homegirl-in-our-heads.

Whether she’s demystifying modern rap lyrics as her alter-ego “T-Murda,” sharing the workout realities of keeping that body snatched beyond her late-20s, or consistently serving up curly-girl hair goals, Ross keeps that fly-yet-funny flair from the red carpet to the explore page. Graciously, she’s brought that same high energy, effortless glam and quippy candor to the pages of our print edition on four separate occasions.

As one of our favorite Scorpio sisters enters the final chapter of her fly and fashionable 40s, we celebrate her ESSENCE cover girl status with a look back at her five iconic cover shoots.

