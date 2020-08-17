Tracee Ellis Ross Is Bringing A Daria Spin-Off To Comedy Central

Tracee Ellis Ross is producing and starring in a Daria spin-off that will air on Comedy Central. According to Shadow and Act, the Golden Globe winner will be voicing the character of Jodie Landon.

Landon appeared on the original series as the token Black girl at Lawndale High School. Faced with daily microaggressions, she and her football star boyfriend, Mack, brought some much-needed melanin perspective to the popular cartoon.

Daria was a spin-off of Beavis and Butthead. It highlighted the perils of high school Generation X for five seasons on MTV from 1997 to 2002.

Actress Tracee Ellis Ross arrives to the 75th annual Golden Globe Awards, held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 7, 2018. (Photo: Kevork Djansezian/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images)

The Jodie-centered spin-off is being produced by MTV Studios. Grace Nkenge Edwards is the head writer on the project. Her previous writing credits include Insecure and The Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt.

In this new series, viewers will follow a Generation Z version of the character struggling with intersectionality in the office.

A recent college grad who is new to the workforce, Jodie will use her trademark humor to examine privilege, dissect social media and expose the issues prompting young Black women to type “per my last e-mail” on a daily basis.