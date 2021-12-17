Spoiler alert for late-week stream watchers! The Masked Singer fans were floored when it was revealed that the fan-beloved Bull was none other than singer-songwriter-dancer Todrick Hall during Wednesday night’s finale.

Finally able to remove his mask and talk freely about his experience performing under his costume, Hall sat with ESSENCE to dish all the details on his experience and chat about what’s next.

“I’m a big, huge secret keeper,” Hall said of his ability to keep his whereabouts during filming under wraps. “I hate spoiler alerts. So I wanted everybody to be shocked when they saw it, and my phone’s been blowing up,” he laughs.

Still, he kept a handful of staff in the loop, and of course, his mother.

“I told my mom. She came to set with me and watched me film a couple of days. So Mama Bull was in the house. But most people didn’t know.”

Hall says he was just as surprised as the viewing audience when his competing co-stars, as the masked contestants weren’t allowed to hear one another sing.

“I never knew for sure who I was competing against,” he reveals. But even when he did hear snippets or see playbacks of other performances, his own guesses were hit or miss.

“Every now and then you could hear a little snippet of the end of someone’s song as they were taking you in to get dressed. Or

at the end of the day, they would do a replay snippets of some of the songs. So that’s how I recognized Toni Braxton‘s voice. But I didn’t know that that was Natasha Bedingfield’s voice.”

But Hall believes that not knowing who he was up against actually put him at a unique advantage.

“I’ve never been a part of a competition where you didn’t get to see your competition. So that was a very strange dynamic, for sure,” he said. “I think in a way, it was good for me because I could only just focus on what I could do and what I could bring to the table.”

Now that he’s an unmasked champion, Hall plans to continue to tour and wow his even bigger, broader newfound fanbase. His newest album release, Femuline Gaymeova, the third installment of his already wildly popular Femuline album series will be out January 14th, and he kicks off a global 100 city tour starting on March 12th. Femuline features appearances from Chaka Khan, Nicole Scherzinger, Brandy, Tyra Banks, and TS Madison.

“So many people Tweeted me and wrote me messages and Direct Messages on Instagram saying, ‘I don’t know who you are, I have to say, but I’ve fallen in love with the Bull. And my family just got

tickets to come and see you at the show.’ So I’m really excited to meet people at the concert. I mean, I would not say a show to

bring children to. It’s going to be an interesting experience,” he laughed, noting that his performances are a bit more along the risqué PG-13 lines.

“The overall energy of my shows is inspirational and feeling comfortable in your own skin, which I think everybody can identify with,” he said. “So I’m excited to get back on the road after almost three years of the pandemic, and not being able to do live performances and meet and greets in the way that I used to be able to. I’m excited to share it with the world. I have new music coming out, new music videos, and hopefully, 2022 is going to be an explosive year for me and my team.”