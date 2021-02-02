Brandy Joins ‘The Voice’

Grammy award-winning R&B artist Brandy will join The Voice for its 10th anniversary year. The four-time Emmy Award music competition will return on March 1st and the newest season of the show is set to enlist a bevy of accomplished artists to serve as battle advisors.

Season 20’s judges include country music sensation Blake Shelton, R&B superstar John Legend and pop vocalist Kelly Clarkson. Nick Jonas will also be returning to the heavy hitter lineup of coaches.

Brandy along with international Grammy Award-winning artist Luis Fonsi, actor and musician Darren Criss, and Grammy-winning country duo Dan + Shay will serve as battle advisors for the contestants on Team Legend, Kelly, Nick, and Blake — respectively.

In a sit down interview with Entertainment Tonight, John Legend rejoiced over having the stellar vocalist, who was his “first choice,” on his team to assist contestants this upcoming season.

“Her track record as a successful artist speaks for itself and we’ve been loving her and cherishing her as an artist of our culture for such a long time,” Legend said.

For Legend, Brandy’s greatest contribution to the team is how influential her career will be in molding the show’s contestants.

“What I tell her and what is so resonant to me about her is not only has she had a great career and had lots of hits, but singers love Brandy,” the All Of Me singer added. “They all look up to her and she’s so influential to other singers. For a show like ours where it’s all about mentoring singers, for them to see her when they walk in the room … it’s just a magical moment every time.”