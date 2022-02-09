The Roles That Led Denzel Washington To Being The Most Oscar-Nominated Black Actor In History

Today, the legendary actor, director and actor Denzel Washington again became the most nominated Black actor in the history of the Academy Awards following the announcement of the 2022 Oscars Nominations.

Washington received a Best Actor nomination for his performance in the lead role in A24’s The Tragedy of Macbeth – scoring his tenth overall, and first since 2018’s Roman J. Israel, Esq. Throughout his storied career, Denzel has built a reputation as a powerful and passionate actor known for his unique improvisation skills, and the remarkable ability to remain a power player in the entertainment industry for over 40 years.

In 1988, Denzel earned his first Oscar nod for his portrayal of Steve Biko in Cry Freedom. Since then, he has been nominated nine more times, and he’s showing no signs of slowing down.

Check out our list of Denzel’s Academy Award-nominated performances throughout the years.