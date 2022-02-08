Loading the player…

Tracee Ellis Ross announced the nominees for the 94th Annual Academy Awards with Leslie Jordan via a live-stream hosted on Youtube Tuesday morning.

The actors revealed the on-screen performances, directing turns, set design choices, musical selections, and styling executions that snatched the attention and respect of the filmmaking community. The nominees this year were firmly planted in the usual genres of gripping biopics and big budget musicals with one major surprise upsetting the status quotient.

Ross and Jordan enlisted help from a number of extraordinary people helping their communities to reveal the nominees including wrestling star turned magnet school founder Titus O’Neil, 8th grader and Twilight devotee Kourtney Anderson, Beaumont Hospital Physician and Assistant Chantia Harden.

Howard lent a hand by allowing Phylica Rashad Dean of the Chadwick A. Boseman College of Fine Arts and a few of her students to share a few names who earned the spotlight.

The 94 Annual Academy Awards will air on ABC on March 27.

Jordan joked that he would never know what hearing your name called as Academy Award nominee felt like declaring that “a boy can dream,” to which Ellis Ross replied “and a girl can dream too.”

Find out whose dream came true Tuesday morning by checking out the list of the Black Oscar nominees below.

01 Aunjanue Ellis (Best Supporting Actress) Ellis was nominated for her performance as King Richard’s relentless Queen. (Photo by David Crotty/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images) 02 Will Smith (Best Actor) The star was recognized for his turn as the shopping cart toting faith wielding father in King Richard. (Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage) 03 Denzel Washington (Best Actor) His stirring performance in the classic tale earned Washington yet another Oscar nomination. (Photo by LISA O’CONNOR/AFP via Getty Images) 04 Ariana DeBose (Best Supporting Actress) West Side Story cleaned up this year, thanks in part to DeBose embodying her character in the Spielberg flick (Photo by: Paula Lobo/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images) 05 Reinaldo Marcus Green (Best Picture) The director was nominated for Hollywood’s holy grail for telling the story of King Richard. (Photo by Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images) 06 Paul Tazewell (Best Costume Design) His period perfect choices in West Side Story earned him an Oscar nomination. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images) 07 Beyoncé (Best Original Song) She received a nomination for “Be Alive,” the unique track she recorded for King Richard. (Photo by Cliff Lipson/CBS via Getty Images) 08 Darius Scott (Best Original Song) Scott was a collaborator on “Be Alive.” (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images) 09 Stacey Morris and Carla Farmer (Best Makeup & Hair Styling) The pair are nominated for serving Zamundan leweks in Coming 2 America. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Los Angeles Confidential / Hamilton Behind the Camera Awards) 10 Questlove (Best Documentary Feature) He directed a feature centered on the 1969 Harlem Cultural Festival. (Photo by Taylor Hill/FilmMagic)