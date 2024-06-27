WATCH: The Powerful Drama Series ‘The Family Business’ Returns On BET+

Courtesy of BET+

The exciting drama series The Family Business is back for season 5, premiering July 4 on BET+. Written by Carl Weber, the ten-episode season premieres with two episodes at launch, followed by a new episode every Thursday, with the finale on August 22, 2024.

Season 5 returns to a civil war between the Duncan family and their biggest enemy to date—one of LC’s own sons. As he, Chippy, and the entire clan welcome Vegas home, they are disheartened by Junior leaving the family. With LC doing whatever it takes to protect his blood, allies become enemies who devise a plan to overtake The Table. A thief in the night proves to be more than just a random robber, and he leads Rio on a hunt that will change the Duncan family forever. Meanwhile, Paris’s ex, Niles Monroe, reappears unexpectedly with a warning of sweet revenge.

Directed by Trey Haley Ernie Hudson reprises his role as LC Duncan, the patriarch and CEO of Duncan Motors. He stars in The Family Business alongside Valarie Pettiford, Darrin Henson, Javicia Leslie, Sean Ringgold, Tami Roman, Arrington Foster, Michael Jai White, LisaRaye McCoy, and more.

The series is executive produced by Hudson, Carl Weber, N.D. Brown, and Trey Haley, with Jeffrey Dumpson, Walter Nixon, Sean Ringgold, Abe Brown, Greg Anderson, and Veronica Nichols serving as producers.

Season 5 of The Family Business premieres Thursday, July 4, on BET+.