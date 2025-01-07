‘The Family Business: New Orleans’ Brings Big Drama To The Big Easy

Photo courtesy of BET+

Drama fans, mark your calendars for the highly anticipated spin-off series The Family Business: New Orleans will premiere on January 23, 2025, with a double-episode debut exclusively on BET+. Following the premiere, one episode will drop weekly, leading up to the thrilling finale on Thursday, March 6.

Set against the backdrop of New Orleans’ vibrant yet dangerous streets, the series introduces a new branch of the Duncan family tree. Known for their iconic nightclub, The Midnight Blues, the family finds themselves caught in a web of corruption, turf wars, and crime bosses threatening their legacy. When the stakes become too high, they call on their New York family for backup, promising viewers a familiar style of justice.

Yvette Nicole Brown, David Banner, and Lela Rochon in “The Family Business: New Orleans.” Photo courtesy of BET+

The star-studded cast includes Brandon T. Jackson as Marquis, the dashing son of Big Shirley Duncan (Lela Rochon), who runs The Midnight Blues. Pooch Hall portrays Floyd, Big Shirley’s stylish and protective brother, while Benjamin Stephens takes on Curtis, a bounty hunter drawn into a conflict far more dangerous than expected. Quincy Brown, David Banner, Yvette Nicole Brown, and Orlando Jones round out the ensemble, each adding intrigue, romance, and drama to the mix.

With Carl Weber and Nikaya D. Brown Jones as executive producers and Trey Haley directing, The Family Business: New Orleans promises high-stakes drama, intense family dynamics, and a city as colorful as the characters who inhabit it. Don’t miss this riveting addition to the Family Business universe.

Pooch Hall and Brandon T. Jackson in “The Family Business: New Orleans.” Photo courtesy of BET+

Take a look at the trailer for The Family Business: New Orleans below.