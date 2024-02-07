The Braxton Family Is Making A Return To Reality Television With WE tv's 'The Braxtons'

(Photo by Marcus Ingram/WireImage)

In a highly-anticipated return to the small screen, the Braxton family, one of the founding families of reality television, are making a comeback. WE tv, AMC Networks’ home for unscripted television, is bringing back the beloved clan in a new, not-to-be-missed reality series aptly titled The Braxtons. Toni, Towanda, Trina, Tamar, and Ms. Evelyn are reuniting to share their lives, from new love and success, to heartbreak and ongoing family drama.

As some may recall, Braxton Family Values aired for seven seasons, from 2011 to 2020, which also birthed the offshoot, Tamar & Vince. The shows end was due to disagreements between the Braxton family and We TV over compensation. Tamar later cut ties with the network after feelings of being underpaid.

Now, after more than three years since their hit series Braxton Family Values concluded its seven-season run, the Braxtons are back to pick up where they left off. Brett Dismuke, Head of Content at WE tv and ALLBLK, emphasized the significance of the Braxtons’ return, stating, “It is not overstating things to say this is one of the most significant developments in the history of WE tv and a moment the fans have been waiting for since the final episode of Braxton Family Values aired on December 17, 2020,” he said. “We are thrilled to welcome them back and once again be able to share these dynamic relationships and all the highs, lows, triumphs, setbacks and drama that fall in between.”

The executive producers, including Tara Long, Ri-Karlo Handy, Datari Turner, and Angela Molloy, promise a season that delves into the relationships of the Braxton family, and the drama and success that have made them reality TV icons.

This time around, they’re set to take us on a rollercoaster journey through the last few years, exploring their present triumphs and the challenges that have shaped them. The series promises never-before-seen private moments, from navigating the difficulties of quarantine to the heartbreaking loss of their sister Traci, who passed away in 2022 from complications with esophageal cancer.

The family’s matriarch Evelyn, the glue holding the family together, expressed her gratitude to their fans, saying, “Thank you all for sharing our lives. I hope that through each one of our experiences, you’ll grow with us,” she says in a release. “Inspiring you in your endeavors, and teaching you the importance of family, love, and experiencing life. Remember, we’re not perfect, we’re only human. Look at God.”

Ms. Evelyn is determined to help her daughters heal as a unit, turning their pain into promise. The family will use their shared experiences to power themselves forward and come together, facing the challenges of balancing relationships, motherhood, careers, and, most importantly, their sisterhood.

Each hour-long episode promises a fast-paced dive into the lives of Toni, Towanda, Trina, and Tamar as they navigate the complexities of their individual worlds. Finding balance proves to be no easy feat, with a busy year ahead for each of them.

Toni is gearing up for a Las Vegas residency, “Love and Laughter,” alongside Cedric the Entertainer at the Cosmopolitan. Towanda juggles business and motherhood while also playing a major role in her nephew Kevin’s life, guiding him through the challenges of losing his mother, Traci. Trina is managing her businesses and embracing motherhood as her two sons navigate adulthood. Tamar, ever the multitasker, expands her music and media empire while navigating the delicate balance of motherhood and career. Tamar was also recently feature in the dating show Queen’s Court, where she found her new beau, JR Robinson.

This season promises to be raw and unfiltered, inviting viewers to share in the Braxtons’ family fun, hardships, and love lives – including Ms. Evelyn’s search for a life partner.

No release date has been set for ‘The Braxtons.’