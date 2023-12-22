Here's All The Residencies Headed To Las Vegas In 2024

ATLANTA, GEORGIA – MARCH 30: (EDITOR NOTE: A special effects camera filter was used for this image.) Ronnie DeVoe, Michael Bivins, Ralph Tresvant, Bobby Brown, Johnny Gill, and Ricky Bell of New Edition perform onstage during 2023 New Edition Legacy Tour at State Farm Arena on March 30, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia.(Photo by Prince Williams/Wireimage)

Las Vegas, will be full of electricfying performances in the new year as a lineup of iconic artists and rising stars set the stage for an unforgettable residency season. Building on the heels of Usher’s monumental run in the city this past year, the Entertainment Capital of the World is set to host a series of residencies come 2024.

Usher, whose residency in 2023 left a mark on the city, set a high bar for the artists following in his footsteps. The Grammy-winning artist brought his chart-topping hits and stage presence to the Colosseum at Caesars Palace, and now, the anticipation for the upcoming residencies in 2024 is palpable.

With 2023 coming to a close, a handful of performers have announced upcoming residencies taking place in the new year, and we’ve compiled a list of some of the most sought after shows.

Wu-Tang Clan: The Saga Continues…The Las Vegas Residency

Dates: Feb 9 – 10 (more dates to come)

The iconic Staten Island collective will take over the stage in Vegas. Currently, the group only has a few shows on their slate, but expect more to come in the new year. Tickets here.

Jodeci: The Show, The Party , The Las Vegas Residency

Dates: March 15, 16, 20, 23, 24, & July 5, 6, 10, 12, 13

Beginning in March, the R&B legends will set up camp at the Mandalay Bay Resort at the House Of Blues in March. Tickets here.

T-Pain

Dates: February 8, April, May and July

Unlike a traditional residency, T-Pain’s forthcoming shows will be spread out over the course of a few months at multiple locations. Tickets here.

New Edition: Las Vegas

Dates: February 28 – March 9

Celebrating 40 years of their diverse catalogue, New Edition is headed to Encore Theater to performing their greatest hits, from “Candy Girl” to “Can You Stand The Rain.” Tickets here.

Lionel Richie: King Of Hearts

Dates: June 26-29

Legendary singer-songwriter and 2022 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee Lionel Richie is also extending his residency into 2024, returning to Encore Theater with his show “King of Hearts.” Tickets here.

Bruno Mars

Dates: February 1, 2, 5, 7 & 9

Performing at Dolby Live at Park MGM, Bruno Mars is on his last leg of his residency, with a handful of shows remaining in February 2024. Tickets here.