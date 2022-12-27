The 7 Best Novels Of 2022 

In January, we published a list of 56 new titles we couldn’t wait to read in 2022 and we’re happy to report this year was a great one for books. Several debut authors delivered standout novels throughout the seasons while more seasoned writers reminded us of their immense talent with their latest releases. There was also no shortage of enthralling celebrity memoirs and even children’s books based on the upbringings of the rich and famous.

If you didn’t get a chance to curl up with every new read we highlighted throughout the year, you’ve still got time. Plus we’re making it easy before the new year by pointing out the seven books that stood out to us the most. From vineyard romances to compelling family dramas, see below for ESSENCE’s picks for the best novels of 2022.