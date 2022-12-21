11 Celebrity Children’s Books For The Little Ones In Your Life

Celebrity memoirs continue to be among some of the most entertaining reads. But when the rich and famous turn their personal stories into children’s books, those journeys of personal triumph often turn out to be some of the most inspirational tales.

This year, a number of stars released picture books for the youngest readers among us, with more exciting titles on the way in 2023. From stories about appreciating one’s name to others about embracing what makes us all unique individuals, entertainers are imparting lessons they learned later in life to little ones early on in theirs in the hopes that their futures might be even more brighter and loving.

As the year 2022 comes to a close, we’ve rounded up the celebrity children’s books that are sure to make a great stocking stuffer or bedtime story. Scroll below to check them out.