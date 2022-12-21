11 Celebrity Children’s Books For The Little Ones In Your Life

Celebrity memoirs continue to be among some of the most entertaining reads. But when the rich and famous turn their personal stories into children’s books, those journeys of personal triumph often turn out to be some of the most inspirational tales.
This year, a number of stars released picture books for the youngest readers among us, with more exciting titles on the way in 2023. From stories about appreciating one’s name to others about embracing what makes us all unique individuals, entertainers are imparting lessons they learned later in life to little ones early on in theirs in the hopes that their futures might be even more brighter and loving.
As the year 2022 comes to a close, we’ve rounded up the celebrity children’s books that are sure to make a great stocking stuffer or bedtime story. Scroll below to check them out.
01
All Rise: The Story of Ketanji Brown Jackson
This hardcover book by award-winning author Carole Boston Weatherford for readers ages 4-8 tells the story of Ketanji Brown Jackson, the first Black woman to serve on the Supreme Court, in picture book form. All Rise: The Story of Ketanji Brown Jackson
is set for release February 28, 2023.
02
Mary Can!
After years of being told what she couldn’t do as a child, singer Mary J. Blige is letting kids know all they can achieve in her debut children’s book, Mary Can!
, out March 28, 2023.
03
Why Not You?
In their debut picture book, Why Not You?
, Ciara and Russell Wilson share how that attitude led them to pursue and achieve their wildest dreams.
04
Little Black Girl
In Little Black Girl
, actress Kirby Howell-Baptiste seeks to instill confidence in young Black girls and encourage them to pursue their passions.
05
Little Black Boy
In the same vein as her novel, Little Black Girl
, in Little Black Boy
, Howell-Baptiste extends her love letter to Black boys in the hopes of inspiring joy and a zeal to pursue bright futures.
06
My Name Is A Story
Perfect for any child struggling to embrace what makes them unique, in My Name is a Story
, told from the perspective of her younger self, singer Ashanti celebrates her name’s meaning, spelling, and pronunciation in this tale on the importance of loving what makes you special.
07
Most Perfect You
After her daughter, Kennedy, expressed insecurities about her appearance as a toddler, Ballers
actress Jazmyn Simon wrote Most Perfect You
as a love letter to children struggling to accept themselves.
08
Shine Bright
Anti-bullying advocate Kheri Rodgers tells the story of Imani, a beautiful, smart girl with dark skin who once let bullies shake her confidence because of her complexion, in Shine Bright
.
09
Shot Clock
In this tale from former NBA All-Star Caron Butler, a teen hopes to carry on the legacy of his slain friend on and off the court in Shot Clock
.
10
The Rhythm of Time
Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson makes his children’s book debut with The Rhythm of Time
, a middle grade story about two nerdy Black teens who travel back in time to change the future. The title will be released April 18, 2023.
11
The Smallest Spot of a Dot
ABC News Live anchor Lindsey Davis encourages kids 4-8 to see the small ways they’re different and the bigs ways they’re alike in The Smallest Spot of a Dot
, out January 31, 2023.