15 Books By Black Authors To Read This Winter

Winter is officially here – well, almost. Either way, some amazing books from Black authors are being released during the most wonderful time of the year.

As December winds down, writers such as Gayle Jesup White, Kevin Powell, Touré, and Sharon Cooper will all have new books published. Politician and activist Stacey Abrams also released the children’s story Stacey’s Remarkable Books this month, and we hope to hear more from her in 2023.

With mental health being such an important thing in the Black community, many Black authors are placing an emphasis on that in the new year. With works such as Yasmine Cheyenne’s The Sugar Jar and Affirmations for Black Women: A Journal by Oludara Adeeyo, “self-help” will definitely continue to be a theme in the foreseeable future. After a tumultuous 2022, Tiffany Haddish is set to release her new book titled I Curse You With Joy, where the actress and comedian will discuss her highs, lows, and everything in between.

Take a look at the best books by Black authors being released this winter.