15 Books By Black Authors To Read This Winter

Winter is officially here – well, almost. Either way, some amazing books from Black authors are being released during the most wonderful time of the year.
As December winds down, writers such as Gayle Jesup White, Kevin Powell, Touré, and Sharon Cooper will all have new books published. Politician and activist Stacey Abrams also released the children’s story Stacey’s Remarkable Books this month, and we hope to hear more from her in 2023.
With mental health being such an important thing in the Black community, many Black authors are placing an emphasis on that in the new year. With works such as Yasmine Cheyenne’s The Sugar Jar and Affirmations for Black Women: A Journal by Oludara Adeeyo, “self-help” will definitely continue to be a theme in the foreseeable future. After a tumultuous 2022, Tiffany Haddish is set to release her new book titled I Curse You With Joy, where the actress and comedian will discuss her highs, lows, and everything in between.
Take a look at the best books by Black authors being released this winter.
01
Hold You Down – Tracy Brown
Hold You Down is an edgy novel from rising star Tracy Brown about the perils of love and the ties that bind during New York City in the late 1980s to early 1990s.
In the Scribd Original, The Ivy League Counterfeiter, author and TV host Touré dives into how Cliff Evans built his counterfeiting operation and how it all fell apart. Touré and Evans were not just classmates – they were also friends.
Grocery Shopping With My Mother – Kevin Powell (12/6)
Grocery Shopping with My Mother dives into relationships and modern-day themes with honesty and vulnerability. Inspired by Stevie Wonder’s Songs in the Key of Life, Powell’s poems shift in form and style, from praise chants to reverential meditations to, most importantly, innovative hope.
A lyrical, moving novel in the spirit of Transcendent Kingdom and A Burning—and the most awarded debut title in South Africa—that tells the story of a multiracial family when the Immorality Act is passed, revealing the story of one family’s scattered souls in the wake of history.
From the fireside tales in an African village, through the unspeakable passage across the Atlantic, to the backbreaking work in the fields of the South, this is a story of a people’s struggle and strength, horror and hope.
The Great Mrs. Elias – Barbara Chase-Riboud (1/24/23)
The author of the award-winning Sally Hemings now brings to life Hannah Elias, one of the richest black women in America in the early 1900s, in this mesmerizing novel swirling with atmosphere and steeped in history.
Tiffany Haddish is back with her highly anticipated new essay collection, I Curse You With Joy. In more than a dozen stories Tiffany is candid about her highs, lows, and everything in between. If you thought you knew Tiffany Haddish, oh you had no idea.