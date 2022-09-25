Kevin Powell’s Poem “letter to bell hooks” Honors His Late Friend

Photo courtesy of Kevin Powell

I knew bell hooks for half my life, and she was like a second mother to me, and also my mentor, sister, friend. I was summoned to her home state of Kentucky in December 2021 to be one of the few to say good-bye in person to bell as she rested in a hospital bed in her living room.

I held bell’s hands, I rubbed her knees, I talked to her although she could not respond. I told bell how much I loved her, how much she had transformed my life, as a man, as a Black man. And I cried, a lot.

Photo courtesy of Kevin Powell

bell was arguably the greatest Black intellectual we’ve ever seen, with over 30 books in 30-plus years—a brilliant and unapologetic Black feminist writer and thinker. It is because of bell more than anyone else that I do the work I do to re-define manhood, why I dream a world where we not only get rid of racism, but also sexism, homophobia, transphobia, and all forms of hate and violence.

I wrote this poem, “letter to bell hooks,” shortly after that visit.

my dearest bell:

I was not only a man-child

teething fractured knuckles

when I met you—I was also

an angry and misplaced

momma’s boy, and you crushed

the cold ice beneath my holey sneakers

so decidedly that first encounter

as words such as

sexism and misogyny and homophobia

hemmed me up at da Lawd’s crossroads

I am ashamed I cannot recall

that first person’s name

who airdropped a sojourner’s truth

into my concrete knapsack

because she was among the many women

of Spelman College I knew

back in the day

like Miss Kupenda Auset

who goaded me to become

something more than a man

Ayy, ayy, yeah, I was gifted photocopies

of your feminist candied yams

the way my ma shoplifted

reparation pennies so we could eat

My ma and her four sisters

and my Grandma Lottie

hot-combed and curled story after story

about the ways of White folks

about the ways of men folks

while I sat there and took it

yet I remained bone-thin

with bonier brain

when it came to understanding

that women folks ain’t

just ‘spose to be your momma

or your mattress or your

mule to punch and kick—

In the beginning

I was utterly frightened of your fearlessness:

Your Kentucky fried soul was un-digging

future and past generations

of women

long left for dead

Your Kentucky fried soul was un-dressing

future and past generations

of men

long left for dead

I was hunchbacked before you, and stark-naked

one of your books in my shaky hands

my unsalted ego crashing to the rug-less floor

like a beer pitcher full of lies

bell, I had already been

the devil’s willing volcano

when I pushed a girlfriend

into a bathroom door

in July of 1991

that is why my body and mind

became a ferocious hurricane

when I first read you:

the ski mask was knifed from my face

the grime was sucked from my heart

the quicksand was scraped from my ankles

the clay was carved from my colon

a musty and sticky holy ghost triggered me

as my blood overflowed and retched

the absent father the single mother

the men on them liquor corners

the men in them barbershops

the men in them big positions

the communities the churches the chicken shacks

the reverends so-and-so the politicians no-and-no

the television shows the movies the sports the warts

the miseducation the ghetto plantation the prison cell

the swaying noose awaiting arrival of my neck—

bell, I remember we

sat down

greased elbow to greased elbow

a few years later

when I was writing for that magazine

I had never interviewed anyone

as brazenly free as you

one-woman emancipation proclamation

bold and snappy tongue

who painstakingly stiff-armed

capitalism and racism and toxic manhood

and politics and pop culture

like you were

the wind hurriedly washing away

the bulging whip marks of runaway slaves

I collapsed

in love with your genius

I dropped

my bags at your exposed feet

I stared

at myself with your x-ray eyeglasses

I shook and recoiled

whenever you scratched and peeled my history—

Oh, bell, you are gone,

and it is hella hard to write this

I jab these words with my half-crooked fingers:

I would not be the man I am without you

And you once said I was like a son to you

I am your son, bell, I am—

That is why

I am so terribly sorry I let you down

when I had to abandon

my trip to Berea, Kentucky

a couple of years ago because I had not

taken seriously what you

had sketched so many times about love

I was in a wretched place, bell,

my self-esteem

the bursting, rat-attacked garbage

in front of a Brooklyn bodega

But I still phoned you

every few months

simply to hear your voice

on your old-school answering machine

I was hurt and confused

as to why you never returned my calls

We had never gone that long

without talking in some form—

bell, I did not know you were dying—

Death embracing you like

a head-less family member

at an Appalachian train station

inside the home state you had fled in your youth

Only to return as an elder shero of the world

thirty-plus books in thirty-plus years

To die to sleep perhaps to dream

of a slow and methodical suicide

To die to sleep perhaps to dream

of a slow and methodical good-bye

to box and store

the great love-ship you never had

love hastily shedding pounds:

flesh draping your bones like a flimsy dress

love desperately crawling up stairs:

hands and knees like suction cups gripping a wall

I did not know bell I did not know—

I flew to Kentucky

through a diabolical tornado

I had no clue was happening

I was driven by Dr. DaMaris Hill

from Lexington to Berea to your house

on a block over yonder

I shall forget in a heap of tomorrows

I wandered anxiously around your ‘hood

while you were prepared for the day’s visitors

I was terrified of going inside

I was terrified of what I would see

I was terrified of what I would feel

At last, I was welcomed into your home

by one of your sisters and your literary executor

Original Black art over here

Buddhist symbols over here

Countless books like air tiles

to plug your home’s lonesome spaces

You in a hospital bed in your living room

Tubes plunging from your nose

Cranky oxygen tank on the side next to your bed

Your hair totally gray, your body totally frail

I gasped and cried and cried and gasped

I was the only guest at that moment

bell, I got to sit with you for over an hour

I held and rubbed and squeezed your left hand

I held and rubbed and squeezed your left knee

I held and rubbed and squeezed your left toes

I gasped and cried and cried and gasped

I kept saying it was me

I finally made it to Berea, bell

You snored, you snored some more

When you did awake

you strained to unleash your eyes

I wondered if you knew it was me

You kept shouting “Let’s go!”

as if you were ready to go somewhere

You kept saying “Yup”

whenever I asked you if you could hear me

That famously shrill voice as sassy as ever

I gasped and cried and cried and gasped

bell, I told you I loved you, several times

Then I did not know what else to say

As I arose to leave, I said a prayer

to the Goddess of wings and warriors

to safeguard your travel to the other side

I thanked you and I said good-bye quietly

I gasped and cried and cried and gasped

I knew I would never see you as flesh upon flesh again

And when I stepped out into the biting Kentucky air

I felt you strolling with me

bell, I hugged your spirit

Your spirit hugged me back

I gasped and cried and cried and gasped

And less than a week later, bell,

you had your freedom, at last—

Wednesday, December 15, 2021

9:25pm

Kevin Powell is a poet, journalist, civil and human rights activist, and author of 15 books, including his newest title, “Grocery Shopping with My Mother,” a collection of poems.