19 Black Children’s Books To Share With The Little Ones In Your Life
By Keyaira Boone ·

Education should never end in the classroom. Bedtime, bath time, and play time are all opportunities to share valuable lessons that will last a lifetime. 

Black children’s book authors are finding ways to offset the classroom experience at home by introducing kids to adventurous characters and overlooked cultural figures in their work.  They are using viral moments, personal experiences and current events to connect with their audiences. 

This season’s offerings hit every touchstone in the STEAM principles needed to succeed in today’s world. Science, technology, engineering, arts, and mathematics are all accounted for.

There are siblings traveling through time to right historical wrongs, leaders looking to solve everyday problems, dreamers imagining how to make the most of their world, teens facing systemic evils and personal fears, and prolific artists transcending boundaries to make room for the next generation. 

See 19 Black children’s books to share with the little ones in your life below.

01
Black Ballerinas My Journey to Our Legacy
The barrier-breaking ballerina honors the legacy that led to her making history as the first Black principal dancer at the American Ballet Theater.
Buy Here
02
Travel Con Lola
Instill a sense of adventure in your mini by following a young Dominican American girl on her travels.
Buy Now
03
The Real Santa
Santa is in the eye of the beholder in this cute holiday themed pick.
Buy Here
04
Your Legacy
Producer Schele Williams shares the history of enslavement from an uplifting perspective designed to answer questions without instilling shame.
Buy Here
05
Boss Women
This book gives kids the chance to learn about seven Black women who turned ideas into empires.
Shop Here
06
Recognize! An Anthology Honoring and Amplifying Black Life
This collection of art is focused on “celebrating Black love, Black creativity, Black resistance, and Black life.”
Recognize!: An Anthology Honoring and Amplifying Black Life Random House
Buy Here
07
The Adventures of Charlie & Baxter The Odyssey & Henry’s Box
History and STEM come together as two kids set off on a time travel adventure.
Buy Here
08
Kamala Harris Rooted in Justice
Teach your children about all the women who paved the way for Harris’ achievements.
Buy Here
09
Me & Mama
A mother and daughter spent a rainy day building an unbreakable bond.
Buy Here
10
Your Corner Dark
Hall presents a teen struggling with the real choices that come with trying to maintain family loyalty in his “love letter to Jamaica.”
Buy Here
11
CURLS: An Ode to Black Girls and Their Hair
Introduce your mini to the many forms our crowns take.
Buy Here
12
Parker Shines On
We continue following our forever First Lady’s biggest fan as she heads towards the stage.
Buy Here
13
I Promise
The basketball phenom inspires children to vow to be their best selves.
Buy Here
14
Nighttime (Riley’s Routines)
Remind your little ones that leaving their bubble doesn’t mean skipping their hygiene routines.
Buy Here
15
Good Night Stories For Rebel Girls: 100 Real-Life Tales Of Black Girl Magic
This collection “acknowledges, applauds, and amplifies,” the stories we want the next generation to know.
Buy Here
16
A Tyrant’s Wrath
The teenage author penned a novella that addresses peer pressure, systemic pitfalls, and the pursuit of inner peace in language your teen can relate to.
Buy Here
17
Abby Invents The Foldibot
A little Black girl turns a boring chore into a STEM adventure.
Buy Here
18
Within These Wicked Walls
This fantasy selection reimagines Jane Eyre from an Ethiopian perspective.
Buy Here
19
Remember to Dream, Ebere
The Tony, Emmy, and Grammy Award winning performer introduces a mother and daughter dreaming big together.
Buy Here

