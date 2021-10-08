Education should never end in the classroom. Bedtime, bath time, and play time are all opportunities to share valuable lessons that will last a lifetime.
Black children’s book authors are finding ways to offset the classroom experience at home by introducing kids to adventurous characters and overlooked cultural figures in their work. They are using viral moments, personal experiences and current events to connect with their audiences.
This season’s offerings hit every touchstone in the STEAM principles needed to succeed in today’s world. Science, technology, engineering, arts, and mathematics are all accounted for.
There are siblings traveling through time to right historical wrongs, leaders looking to solve everyday problems, dreamers imagining how to make the most of their world, teens facing systemic evils and personal fears, and prolific artists transcending boundaries to make room for the next generation.
See 19 Black children’s books to share with the little ones in your life below.
01
Black Ballerinas My Journey to Our Legacy
The barrier-breaking ballerina honors the legacy that led to her making history as the first Black principal dancer at the American Ballet Theater.
02
Travel Con Lola
Instill a sense of adventure in your mini by following a young Dominican American girl on her travels.
03
The Real Santa
Santa is in the eye of the beholder in this cute holiday themed pick.
04
Your Legacy
Producer Schele Williams shares the history of enslavement from an uplifting perspective designed to answer questions without instilling shame.
05
Boss Women
This book gives kids the chance to learn about seven Black women who turned ideas into empires.
06
Recognize! An Anthology Honoring and Amplifying Black Life
This collection of art is focused on “celebrating Black love, Black creativity, Black resistance, and Black life.”
Recognize!: An Anthology Honoring and Amplifying Black Life Random House
07
The Adventures of Charlie & Baxter The Odyssey & Henry’s Box
History and STEM come together as two kids set off on a time travel adventure.
08
Kamala Harris Rooted in Justice
Teach your children about all the women who paved the way for Harris’ achievements.
09
Me & Mama
A mother and daughter spent a rainy day building an unbreakable bond.
10
Your Corner Dark
Hall presents a teen struggling with the real choices that come with trying to maintain family loyalty in his “love letter to Jamaica.”
11
CURLS: An Ode to Black Girls and Their Hair
Introduce your mini to the many forms our crowns take.
12
Parker Shines On
We continue following our forever First Lady’s biggest fan as she heads towards the stage.
13
I Promise
The basketball phenom inspires children to vow to be their best selves.
14
Nighttime (Riley’s Routines)
Remind your little ones that leaving their bubble doesn’t mean skipping their hygiene routines.
15
Good Night Stories For Rebel Girls: 100 Real-Life Tales Of Black Girl Magic
This collection “acknowledges, applauds, and amplifies,” the stories we want the next generation to know.
16
A Tyrant’s Wrath
The teenage author penned a novella that addresses peer pressure, systemic pitfalls, and the pursuit of inner peace in language your teen can relate to.
17
Abby Invents The Foldibot
A little Black girl turns a boring chore into a STEM adventure.
18
Within These Wicked Walls
This fantasy selection reimagines Jane Eyre from an Ethiopian perspective.
19
Remember to Dream, Ebere
The Tony, Emmy, and Grammy Award winning performer introduces a mother and daughter dreaming big together.
