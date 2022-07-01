18 New Books We Can’t Wait To Read This Summer

As we enter the days of summer, many of us are itching to get outside, but on those relaxing days when you just want to stay in, there are plenty of stories for Black authors to set the mood.

There’s nothing better than a good book, and there are a lot of nice reads that will be available in the coming months. National bestselling author Kiki Swinson is set to release Playing Their Games later this month, Leesa Cross-Smith penned the highly anticipated novel Half-Blown Rose, which will drop in July, and Carolyn Ferrell introduces herself to the masses with her first book Dear Miss Metropolitan, a finalist for the 2022 PEN/Faulkner Award for Fiction.

In addition to those authors, there are several other works from Black writers being published this summer. The stories include historical explorations of race in America, the journey of two women encountering new love, and the importance of everlasting friendship.

So, if you’re looking to immerse yourself in a good book, here is a list of the best new books to read this summer.