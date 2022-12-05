The Best Black Christmas Albums of All Time, Ranked

The holiday season is here, and with that comes frantic sale shopping, the annual decking of the halls, visits with friends and reconnection withfamily, and of course, the soundtrack that ties it all together – Christmas songs.

Whether you’re a fan of more modern Christmas classics or a holiday traditionalist, our list of the definitive Black seasonal albums is sure to have at least one of your personal staples of making the season bright listed – from the somewhat lesser known to the unmissably obvious.

MARIAH CAREY: MERRY CHRISTMAS TO YOU – From the Orpheum Theater in Los Angeles, Walt Disney Television via Getty Images Television Network presents international superstar Mariah Carey in the music special, “Mariah Carey: Merry Christmas to You,” MONDAY, DECEMBER 13 (9:00-10:00 p.m., ET). The special will feature Mariah performing songs from her new holiday album, Merry Christmas II You, available Tuesday, November 2nd on the Island Def Jam Music Group. (Photo by Danny Feld/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images)

Take a look at our list of classic Christmas albums by Black artists below. Where does your favorite rank?