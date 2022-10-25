The 10 Best R&B Soloists Of All Time, Ranked

Love R&B? Check out ‘The State of R&B,’ our week-long series dedicated to analyzing the past, present and future of the genre.

Rhythm & Blues has gone through many transitions since its early inception in the mid 1940’s. But one thing that has remained undeniably constant is the powerhouse soloists that have defined and anchored it through its many innovations.

Defined initially as an amalgamation of boogie-woogie, African American Swing, Jazz, and Blues music, the R&B has gone on to become a harmonious marriage of Soul, Funk, Rock, Pop, and in the last 30 years, Hip-Hop, seeped in Black roots, with vocals sewing them all together seamlessly.

These artists, with undeniable classic singles and albums, instantly recognizable vocal tones, and generation-defining works, are the blueprint when it comes to what R&B was, what it is now, and what it will be for the next 50 years to come.

Take a look at our ranking of the top ten vocalists that have defined the genre, pushed it forward, and solidified its legacy.