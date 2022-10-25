The 10 Best R&B Soloists Of All Time, Ranked

Love R&B? Check out ‘The State of R&B,’ our week-long series dedicated to analyzing the past, present and future of the genre.
Rhythm & Blues has gone through many transitions since its early inception in the mid 1940’s. But one thing that has remained undeniably constant is the powerhouse soloists that have defined and anchored it through its many innovations.
Defined initially as an amalgamation of boogie-woogie, African American Swing, Jazz, and Blues music, the R&B has gone on to become a harmonious marriage of Soul, Funk, Rock, Pop, and in the last 30 years, Hip-Hop, seeped in Black roots, with vocals sewing them all together seamlessly.
These artists, with undeniable classic singles and albums, instantly recognizable vocal tones, and generation-defining works, are the blueprint when it comes to what R&B was, what it is now, and what it will be for the next 50 years to come.
Take a look at our ranking of the top ten vocalists that have defined the genre, pushed it forward, and solidified its legacy.
01
Whitney Houston
Singlehandedly the best-selling female R&B artist of the 20th century, Houston’s voice was the stuff of legend. Her distinct mezzo-soprano and anthemic vocal performances left us with hits like “I Wanna Dance With Somebody,” “I Will Always Love You,” and “I Have Nothing” among countless others, leaving a high bar for female vocal talents and performances to attempt to live up to for decades to come.
02
Michael Jackson
Michael Jackson’s legacy and impact are common knowledge. Though he’s often referred to as “The King of Pop,” few recall that this title is actually an abbreviation. Michael was originally coined as “The King of Pop, Rock, and Soul” – the mix of which created a highly popular, undeniably R&B sound that solidified him as a global superstar. In fact, his 1983 single “Human Nature” has been credited by critics as the “blueprint for…adult R&B.” The ripple effects of his vocal inflections and pop-infused R&B sound are felt to this day. Not to mention, he remains hands down the most successful solo recording artist in history, with multiple diamond-selling singles and multi-muli platinum selling albums.
03
Beyoncé
Another artist whose genre is often labeled as pure Pop, Beyoncé has steadily made innovations in the R&B sound since her debut as a solo artist in 2003. From mainstreaming the regional sound of Go-Go with her debut single “Crazy in Love,” to placing the spotlight on HBCU band culture with her 2018 Coachella performance, to bringing Ballroom culture and House Music to the forefront in her latest effort Renaissance, the superstar has always honored subcultures of Blackness in her art – and managed to rack up over 70 RIAA certifications for her albums and singles in the process.
04
Mariah Carey
This Diamond-certified selling songstress with powerhouse vocals and a five-octave range is an undeniable legend. The queen of the late 90s and early aughts remix, her classic albums Daydream and Butterfly laid the groundwork for the modern sound of female-led R&B. And that’s not even to mention her still reigning crown as the Queen of Christmas.
05
Luther Vandross
The voice that raised (and helped create) a generation, Luther’s is one of the most revered voices in recorded music history. Delivering a slew of R&B classics that set the foundation for male vocalists in the new millennium, including “Never Too Much,” “Superstar,” “If This World Were Mine,” it’s quite unbelievable that The Velvet Voice himself was actually not awarded any RIAA Platinum plaques during his decades-long career. This was thankfully corrected posthumously, as he finally reached platinum status in 2021, on what would have been his 70th birthday.
06
Anita Baker
One of the cornerstones of traditional Rhythm & Blues, Baker’s deep register and velvety vocal tones still gets us caught up in her rapture to this day. Her soulful balladry and sultry delivery made her not only a staple of wedding season but also an 8-time Grammy award-winner, a 4-time platinum-selling artist. Her classic singles “Sweet Love,” “Body & Soul,” and “Giving You The Best That I Got” are clear indicators of why.
07
Aretha Franklin
The undisputed Queen of Soul, she has been named among the 100 Greatest Artists of All Time on multiple occasions and remains one of the best-selling female R&B artists of all time. With 18 Grammys to her name and classics like “Respect,” “Think,” and “Natural Woman,” her voice defined the R&B genre in the earliest days of its recorded history and laid the groundwork for female vocal performances for generations to come.
08
Usher
Another Diamond-selling heavy-hitter on this list, Usher is still active with no signs of slowing down. His 2004 Confessions album shifted the entire direction of R&B, and delivered instrospective classics that remain in rotation to this day (and arguably gave way to the wave of “toxic” R&B that dominates modern airwaves). With four other multi-platinum albums and 8 Grammys under his belt, and currently THE hottest ticket in Las Vegas, Usher is continuing to have it his way on the charts and in audiences’ hearts.
09
Mary J. Blige
The Queen of Hip-Hop Soul, her sound bridged the soul of the 70s and 80s with the rap wave of the 90s and created the most modern iteration of female R&B. Her classics “Real Love” and “All I Need” helped solidify the union between R&B and Hip-Hop that gave way to the sing-rap of today and crooners declaring love and lamenting loss over bass-heavy beats. With 9 Grammys so far and currently on a sold-out tour for her latest effort Good Morning Gorgeous, Mary is still letting us know What the 411 is and defining contemporary R&B.
10
Al Green
Another definitive voice whose sales did not necessarily reflect the appreciation of his classics until recently, Green’s biggest hit “Let’s Stay Together” only became certified RIAA Platinum in 2021 – 50 years after its release. But as one of Soul music’s most gifted voices, this Rock And Roll Hall of Famer with 11 Grammys in his arsenal is still known as “The Last of the Great Soul Singers.” His smooth, sultry tone is instantly recognizable and resonant on classics like “Love & Happiness,” “Tired of Being Alone,” and “For The Good Times.”