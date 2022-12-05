The Best Black Films To Watch This Holiday Season

Courtesy of Touchstone Pictures

The season of Christmas is not only a time for gift-giving, hot chocolate, and fun moments in the snow, it is also the theme of some of the best movies ever released. The holidays are something that many of us cherish, so to see our experiences depicted on-screen makes this part of the year that much more special.

One of the best things about holiday films is that they can be from any genre. Comedies such as Friday After Next and Almost Christmas will have everyone in your household laughing, while classics like Why Did I Get Married? and 1996’s The Preacher’s Wife, contain powerful messages that will resonate with couples both young and old. The second installment of The Best Man franchise is also a holiday staple, with many of its fans looking forward to The Best Man: The Final Chapters, set for release December 22 on Peacock.

Ensemble casts are also another exciting facet of movies like these. Family favorites like This Christmas, Black Nativity, and The Perfect Holiday feature some of the greatest Black entertainers of this era, and make for a great story with show-stopping scenes.

So, as December 25 approaches, get in the Christmas spirit with these classic Black films.