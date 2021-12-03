That Viral Accidental Thanksgiving Invite-Turned-Annual Linkup Is Getting Its Own Netflix Movie

A wrong-number text has gone from a positive viral meme moment to an annual tradition merging two families, and now, to a heartwarming Netflix film.

The Thanksgiving Text will dramatize the true story of Wanda Dench’s November 15, 2016 text to a number she thought belonged to her grandson. She was planning arrangements, making sure that he was coming to Thanksgiving at her home. However, she had the wrong number and accidentally texted Jamal Hinton, then a high school senior, who was confused to say the least.

Hinton replied to the detailed invitation from a strange number with a simple “Who is this…”

“Your grandma,” Dench replied.

“Grandma? Can I have a picture?” the teen replied, skeptically. Dench sent a photo of herself sitting in the office at work.

Somebody grandma is coming in clutch this year!! Ayee!!! pic.twitter.com/QGrx83nHLl— Jamal Hinton (@Jamalhinton12) November 15, 2016

“You not my grandma,” he replied with a laughing emoji, sending a picture of himself in the classroom in return. “Can I still get a plate tho?” he asked jokingly.

“Of course you can. That’s what grandmas do…feed everyone,” Dench replied. Hinton took her up on her offer that year, and every year since.

The invite has grown from Hinton alone to now his girlfriend and his family joining the Denches for the annual feast. Their gatherings have become even more meaningful in the wake of the pandemic. Dench’s husband of 42 years, Lonnie, sadly lost his life in April of 2020 due to complications from COVID-19. Today marks our 6th Thanksgiving together💛 pic.twitter.com/6xas8EVsiM— Jamal Hinton (@Jamalhinton12) November 25, 2021

The annual tradition has delighted and inspired millions over the years, with social media looking forward to photos from their annual linkup every holiday season.

“We are excited to share our story with the world,” Dench and Hinton shared in a joint statement. “We hope it inspires more people to reach out and make connections that they wouldn’t ordinarily make. We are so blessed to find a genuine friendship brought together by God from a mistaken text message.”

According to Variety, The film is being written by Abdul Williams, who previously worked on Salt-N-Pepa and The Bobby Brown Story on BET. No cast, nor director has been set for the film quite yet.