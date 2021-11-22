13-Year-Old Adeola Olagbegi Used His ‘Make-A-Wish’ To Feed The Homeless

Adeola “Abraham” Olagbegi | Photo: Miriam Olagbegi

Thirteen-year-old Adeola “Abraham” Olagbegi was given a wish via Make-A-Wish Mississippi. After a successful bone marrow transplant, the Jackson, Mississippi teen used his wish to feed homeless people for a year.



Back in June 2020, Abraham was diagnosed with aplastic anemia, a rare and life-threatening blood disorder. Without enough blood cells being produced to support his body, Abraham’s chances of living were heightened because of the extended bone marrow damage it can cause.

Olagbegi told CNN affiliate WLBT just what he thought of the adversity ahead of him at that time. “I am a person of hope, so when you come against a big mountain, you have to remember you have a big God.”



The optimistic young man had his transplant in November 2020, and his wish to support Abraham’s Table, a service that provides meals to the homeless every third Saturday, came true.



Abraham and a group of volunteers posted up in Jackson’s Poindexter Park and distributed meals, and they will continue to do so thanks to Make-A-Wish for the next 365.



A charitable and humble spirit has been ingrained in Abraham since birth. Before his diagnosis, he and his family fed the homeless in his community every month, WLBT also reports. “It was always a good thing to do, and that’s what I grew up doing,” he said. “So, I go back to my roots to do what I was taught to do.”



After his diagnosis, the family had to table their efforts to focus on Abraham’s health. Since Abraham’s Table started in September, hundreds of homeless citizens have had a warm and filling meal because of this kind soul’s generosity.

“It’s such a beautiful example of how one kid has been able to unite an entire community,” Make-A-Wish spokesperson Jamie Sandys told CNN. “Between the businesses that have donated food and the people who have received food, Abraham’s wish has directly impacted hundreds of people at this point,” Sandys said.

Abraham’s mother, Miriam Olagbegi, said the experience her son has provided the family has taught them “valuable life lessons” that will impact them for the rest of their lives.

“As parents, we could only hope to raise good, God-fearing, productive members of society,” Olagbegi told CNN. “Sometimes we get things wrong and sometimes we get things right; so it’s nice to see when things go right.”

Abraham says he is extremely committed to Abraham’s Table and hopes to soon turn it into a nonprofit organization that will impact people for years to come.