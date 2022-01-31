TikTok Kicks Off Black History Month With Recognition of Black TikTok Trailblazers

TikTok is celebrating Black History Month by celebrating the Black creators that set the tone and the trends on the explosively successful social app.

These creators have made an impact on the TikTok community through their inspiring, creative, relatable, and hilarious content, crafting everything from short films, food content, and travel vlogs, to beauty tutorials, dance challenges, comedy POVs and beyond.

The list of trailblazers includes creators nominated directly by the TikTok community for being entertainment leaders and pioneers both on and off TikTok.

Take a look at the social media innovators who made this year’s list below: