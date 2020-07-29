Tamar Braxton has been bringing ratings to WE tv for more than a 10 years, starting with Braxton Family Values. So it only made sense that the network behind her latest docuseries, Get Ya Life! postponed the show amid reports that she was hospitalized.

Her new docuseries was originally scheduled to premiere Thursday, but given Braxton’s alleged suicide attempt earlier this month, WE tv is concerned about the popular star’s mental health. Her boyfriend reportedly told police that the singer and mother of one may have overdosed on alcohol and pills. Reports claim Braxton is now in a mental health facility, continuing to recover.

“This series was conceived by Tamar and is a real portrait of a dynamic woman juggling the demands of being a single mother, a new relationship and her career,” WE tv said in a statement, posted to Twitter. “We know when the time is right, Tamar’s fans will relate to seeing this honest portrait of her life, but at this moment we are joining with her fans and sending strength and healing in the hope that she is getting the support she needs at this difficult time.”

The series, the statement revealed, will now premiere September 10.

In the trailer for Get Ya Life!, Braxton tells producer Mona-Scott Young that she lost everything. “I lost my family. I lost my dreams. It’s time to give myself a shot,” Braxton shared with the producer, known for bringing the controversial Love & Hip Hop franchise to the masses.

From the clip, fans see that the youngest Braxton is tired of being perceived as the angry Black woman on reality TV. In one scene she said, “I’m not fighting my sisters. I’m not fighting nobody, but the devil.” A few seconds later she admits to feeling “choked” every single day.

Back in May, the “Hot Sugar” singer admitted that she’d been relying on food, TV and social media during the quarantine, and that this practice had taken a toll on her mental health.

“I’m going to be a 100 percent transparent. I feel like I’ve been masking all of my feelings. I haven’t had water until yesterday. I’m masking my feelings with food, with television, with looking at other people’s pages,” Braxton shared with celebrity hairstylist and her To Catch A Beautician co-host Johnny Wright during the most recent episode of her YouTube Live show Taco Talking Tuesday with Tamar Braxton.

We hope Braxton gets the solace she needs during this time of healing and treatment.