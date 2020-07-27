Tamar Braxton’s Boyfriend Gives Update On Her Health During ‘Extremely Difficult Time’

Her life matters.

And now, following her hospitalization for an alleged suicide attempt, Tamar Braxton’s boyfriend David Adefeso is speaking out on the status of her health.

“On behalf of Tamar Braxton, I want to thank her fans and the public for the ongoing thoughts and prayers,” Adefeso told The Blast in a statement. “Tamar is a beautifully talented woman, a devoted mother, a loving girlfriend, a dear sister and a special friend to countless people.”

“This is an extremely difficult time for Tamar and her family as she navigates professional and personal struggles including her battle with depression,” he said. “Tamar is currently receiving the best available medical attention to address those struggles and strengthen her mental health, and her family and I will remain by her side throughout her treatment.”

TMZ reported that the Grammy Award nominee and reality TV show star attempted to take her own life on July 16. A 911 call was placed for attempted suicide from the Ritz-Carlton Residences in downtown Los Angeles that evening. After EMTs arrived at the hotel around 10 p.m., they said they found the 43-year-old unconscious inside her hotel room.

Braxton’s boyfriend reportedly told police that she may have overdosed on pills and alcohol. “Mental health is a common issue, affecting 1 in 5 Americans,” Adefeso said. “Please continue to send prayers and hope as Tamar continues the path to recovery and ultimate happiness. We ask to please respect Tamar’s privacy, and her family’s privacy, during this important time of healing.”

Our thoughts and our prayers continue to be with Tamar Braxton and her loved ones during this time.