Tamar Braxton And We TV Cut Ties
By Essence ·

One day after Tamar Braxton opened up about her harrowing experience as a reality star, the network set to air her latest reality TV show wants to “honor her request” and let her out of her contract.

In a statement to ESSENCE, WE tv said, “Tamar Braxton has been an important part of our network family for more than a decade. As she focuses on her health and recovery at what is clearly a difficult and personal time, we will work with her representatives to honor her request to end all future work for the network. We wish her nothing but the best.”

Variety was the first to report the split.

The news comes after Braxton took to Instagram, posting a lengthy statement saying that in regards to working in reality TV, she’s been “betrayed, taken advantage of, overworked, and underpaid.”

WE tv noted that Braxton is the second-highest paid reality star on their network, behind her sister Toni.

Braxton went to explain on Instagram that a career in reality television contributed greatly to her unhappiness.

“Over the past 11 years there were promises made to protect and portray my story with the authenticity and honesty I gave,” she wrote Thursday. ” I wrote a letter over 2 months ago asking to be freed from what I believed was excessive and unfair.”

The Grammy-nominated singer added in the statement, “I explained in personal detail the demise I was experiencing. My cry for help went totally ignored. However the demands persisted.”

View this post on Instagram

First and foremost, Thank you. Thank you to each and every individual who has prayed for me, thought of me, sent me their love and has showered me with their support. In this present moment, it is my only responsibility to be real with myself and to be real with the ones who truly love me and care for my healing. I have without fail, shared with you my brightest days, and I know that sharing with you what has been my darkest will be the light for any man or woman who is feeling the same defeat I felt just only a week ago.  Every one of us has a desire, whether small or big, to make it out of where we come from to an ideal future place that includes, freedom to be who we choose, security for our children and families, and fortune to share with the ones we love. We believe these things can co-exist with just being happy. I believed that, that as a black woman, as an artist, an influence, a personality I could shape my world, and with whom I believed to be my partners, they could help me share my world. Over the past 11 years there were promises made to protect and portray my story, with the authenticity and honesty I gave. I was betrayed, taken advantage of, overworked, and underpaid. I wrote a letter over 2 months ago asking to be freed from what I believed was excessive and unfair. I explained in personal detail the demise I was experiencing. My cry for help went totally ignored. However the demands persisted. It was my spirit, and my soul that was tainted the most. There are a few things I count on most to be, a good mother, a good daughter, a good partner, a good sister, and a good person. Who I was, begun to mean little to nothing, because it would only be how I was portrayed on television that would matter. It was witnessing the slow death of the woman I became, that discouraged my will to fight. I felt like I was no longer living, I was existing for the purpose of a corporations gain and ratings, and that killed me. Mental illness is real. We have to normalize acknowledging it and stop associating it with shame and humiliation. The pain that I have experienced over the past 11 years has slowly ate away at my spirit and my mental. (Swipe to finish )

A post shared by Tamar Braxton (@tamarbraxton) on

Fans first fell in love with the youngest Braxton singer when she debuted on WE tv’s Braxton Family Values. Braxton later starred in the spin-off Tamar & Vince with her ex-husband, Vincent Hubert. She’s also appeared on Celebrity Big Brother, winning last year, and currently stars in VH1’s To Catch A Beautician.

Braxton was hospitalized shortly before what would’ve been the premiere of her second WE tv spin-off, Get Ya Life, which is pushed back until September 10. WE tv said they still plan to air the season.
TOPICS: