One day after Tamar Braxton opened up about her harrowing experience as a reality star, the network set to air her latest reality TV show wants to “honor her request” and let her out of her contract.

In a statement to ESSENCE, WE tv said, “Tamar Braxton has been an important part of our network family for more than a decade. As she focuses on her health and recovery at what is clearly a difficult and personal time, we will work with her representatives to honor her request to end all future work for the network. We wish her nothing but the best.”

Variety was the first to report the split.

The news comes after Braxton took to Instagram, posting a lengthy statement saying that in regards to working in reality TV, she’s been “betrayed, taken advantage of, overworked, and underpaid.”

WE tv noted that Braxton is the second-highest paid reality star on their network, behind her sister Toni.

Braxton went to explain on Instagram that a career in reality television contributed greatly to her unhappiness.

“Over the past 11 years there were promises made to protect and portray my story with the authenticity and honesty I gave,” she wrote Thursday. ” I wrote a letter over 2 months ago asking to be freed from what I believed was excessive and unfair.”

The Grammy-nominated singer added in the statement, “I explained in personal detail the demise I was experiencing. My cry for help went totally ignored. However the demands persisted.”

Fans first fell in love with the youngest Braxton singer when she debuted on WE tv’s Braxton Family Values. Braxton later starred in the spin-off Tamar & Vince with her ex-husband, Vincent Hubert. She’s also appeared on Celebrity Big Brother, winning last year, and currently stars in VH1’s To Catch A Beautician.

Braxton was hospitalized shortly before what would’ve been the premiere of her second WE tv spin-off, Get Ya Life, which is pushed back until September 10. WE tv said they still plan to air the season.