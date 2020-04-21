Me, She, Her is coming back to your screen!

Tamar Braxton is partnering with VH1 and our forever first lady Michelle Obama’s former hair stylist, Johnny Wright, on a new series called To Catch a Beautician.

Braxton has always been transparent about the hair issues she’s had throughout her career.

The Grammy-nominated singer and former talk show host has openly discussed being affected by postpartum hair loss, and shared her reasons for doing the big chop. Now she’s helping others get it together.

The show features Braxton and Wright saving clients who have been the victims of struggle stylists.

The two help clients confront the people who wrecked their strands through a full-on sting operation that uses a special surveillance room.

After bringing the beauticians face to face with the outcome of their mistakes, Wright, who has also worked with Kerry Washington, Tamron Hall, Lauren London, and Janelle Monae, enrolls them in a crash boot camp.

After the stylists gain the skills to fully control their clippers and curling irons, they get a chance to redeem themselves by giving their client what they asked for versus what they got.

To Catch a Beautician premieres on VH1 with back-to-back episodes on May 25 at 9 p.m. ET. But before we all watch together, check out the fabulous salon where Wright teaches beauticians the techniques needed to slay!

