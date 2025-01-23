SZA Joins Kendrick Lamar In The New Trailer For Apple Music’s Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show

Today, the music world ignited with excitement as Kendrick Lamar and Apple Music unveiled the official trailer for the Apple Music Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show. The electrifying teaser confirmed that Grammy-winning artist SZA will join Lamar as a special guest, setting the stage for a legendary performance on one of the world’s biggest platforms.

Produced by DPS in collaboration with Roc Nation and executive producer Jesse Collins, the halftime show will be directed by renowned filmmaker Hamish Hamilton. Roc Nation continues its role as the strategic entertainment advisor, ensuring a groundbreaking spectacle, while Lamar’s creative collective, pgLang, will helm the artistic vision of the performance.

Following Usher’s record-breaking show at Super Bowl LVIII, anticipation for Lamar’s halftime debut is at an all-time high. With Apple Music’s cutting-edge sound technology and a star-studded lineup, Super Bowl LIX’s halftime show promises to be an unforgettable moment in music history.

Check out the new trailer for Apple Music Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show below.