Sundance 2025 Brings Black Filmmakers To The Forefront Of Independent Cinema

“SLY LIVES!” by Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson, an official selection of the 2025 Sundance Film Festival. Courtesy of Sundance Institute | photo by Stephen Paley

The 2025 Sundance Film Festival is shining a spotlight on fresh perspectives and groundbreaking independent storytelling, with Black filmmakers, stories, and artists taking center stage in this year’s lineup. Announced today, the festival will showcase 87 feature films and six episodic projects from January 23 to February 2, 2025, in Park City and Salt Lake City, Utah.

Notable among this year’s features is SLY LIVES! (aka The Burden of Black Genius), a deep dive into the life and legacy of Sly Stone, led by Oscar-winning filmmaker Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson. The documentary captures the rise and fade of Sly & The Family Stone, shedding light on the weight of success for Black artists.

Kahlil Joseph’s BLKNWS: Terms & Conditions takes audiences on a thought-provoking journey into consciousness and time through the lens of West African curator Funmilayo Akechukwu’s magnum opus. The film stars Shaunette Renée Wilson and Hope Giselle, among others. Move Ya Body: The Birth of House, directed by Elegance Bratton, celebrates Chicago’s underground dance culture and its transformation into a global phenomenon, while Brittany Shyne’s Seeds explores Black generational farmers in the American South, highlighting the fragility and importance of legacy.

Other standouts include Khartoum, a powerful portrait of survival and resistance from Sudanese citizens turned storytellers, directed by Anas Saeed, Ibrahim Snoopy Ahmad, and Rawia Alhag, and Love, Brooklyn, which follows three Brooklynites navigating life in their ever-changing borough, featuring a star-studded cast of André Holland, Nicole Beharie, and DeWanda Wise.

This year’s lineup is a testament to the festival’s commitment to uplifting Black voices and diverse storytelling on a global scale. Sundance’s expanded online platform ensures access to these stories for audiences nationwide, allowing viewers to experience the buzz of indie cinema from home.

For more information on tickets, passes, and the full lineup, visit festival.sundance.org. Single film tickets go on sale January 16, with early access for members.

FEATURE FILMS:

BLKNWS: Terms & Conditions – Preeminent West African curator and scholar Funmilayo Akechukwu’s magnum opus, The Resonance Field, leads her to the heart of the Atlantic Ocean, drawing a journalist into a journey that shatters her understanding of consciousness and time. Cast: Shaunette Renée Wilson, Kaneza Schaal, Hope Giselle, Peter Hernandez, Penny Johnson Jerald, Zora Casebere

How to Build a Library — Two intrepid Nairobi women decide to transform what used to be a whites-only library until 1958 into a vibrant cultural hub. Along the way, they must navigate local politics, raise millions for the rebuild, and confront the lingering ghosts of Kenya’s colonial past.

Khartoum – Forced to leave Sudan for East Africa following the outbreak of war, five citizens of Khartoum — a civil servant, a tea lady, a resistance committee volunteer, and two young bottle collectors — reenact their stories of survival and freedom through dreams, revolution, and civil war.

Love, Brooklyn – Three longtime Brooklynites navigate careers, love, loss, and friendship against the rapidly changing landscape of their beloved city. Cast: André Holland, Nicole Beharie, DeWanda Wise, Roy Wood Jr., Cassandra Freeman, Cadence Reese

Move Ya Body: The Birth of House –– Out of the underground dance clubs on the South Side of Chicago, a group of friends turn a new sound into a global movement.

Ricky — Newly released after being locked up in his teens, 30-year-old Ricky navigates the challenging realities of life post-incarceration, and the complexity of gaining independence for the first time as an adult. Cast: Stephan James, Sheryl Lee Ralph, Titus Welliver, Maliq Johnson, Imani Lewis, Andrene Ward-Hammond

Seeds — An exploration of Black generational farmers in the American South reveals the fragility of legacy and the significance of owning land.

SLY LIVES! (aka The Burden of Black Genius) –– An examination of the life and legacy of Sly & The Family Stone — the groundbreaking band led by the charismatic and enigmatic Sly Stone — captures the band’s rise, reign, and subsequent fadeout while shedding light on the unseen burden that comes with success for Black artists in America.

FILMMAKERS

Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson, SLY LIVES! (aka The Burden of Black Genius)

Anas Saeed, Khartoum

Brittany Shyne, Seeds

Elegance Bratton, Move Ya Body: The Birth of House

Kahlil Joseph, BLKNWS: Terms & Conditions

Ibrahim Snoopy Ahmad, Khartoum

Maia Lekow, How to Build a Library

Mark Anthony Green, Opus

Rachael Abigail Holder, Love, Brooklyn

Rashad Frett, Ricky

Rawia Alhag, Khartoum

Timeea Mohamed Ahmed, Khartoum

ACTORS/SUBJECTS

A$AP Rocky/If I Had Legs I’d Kick You