Jeremy Pope And Gabrielle Union Star In The Trailer For ‘The Inspection’

Jeremy Pope as Ellis French in ‘The Inspection.’ Courtesy of A24

A24 has released the trailer for Elegance Bratton’s directorial debut, The Inspection. The film – based on the director’s life – is set for release on November 18.

The Inspection stars Emmy-nominated actor Jeremy Pope as Ellis French, a young, gay Black man who decides to join the Marines after his mother’s rejection. The film will make its world premiere at the Toronto Film Festival next month, before closing out the 60th New York Film Festival, on October 14.

“I’m incredibly humbled that my debut feature film will close the New York Film Festival this year,” Bratton said in a previous statement. “So many of my favorite filmmakers have made an impact as a part of this illustrious program. I’m overwhelmed to be a part of it. And as a New Yorker, this is a dream come true.”

In addition to Pope, the film’s cast includes Gabrielle Union, Bokeem Woodbine, Raúl Castillo, Nicholas Logan, Eman Esfandi, Andrew Kai, Aubrey Joseph, McCaul Lombardi, and Aaron Dominguez. The Inspection is also produced by costume designer Chester Algernal Gordon and Effie T. Brown.

Courtesy of A24

In recent years, A24 has become a home for diversity in film and content creation. The company has produced films such as Halina Reijn’s Gen Z horror-comedy Bodies Bodies Bodies, Saela Davis and Anna Rose Holmer’s psychological drama, God’s Creatures, The Last Black Man in San Francisco, The Farewell, Mirai, Zola, and Barry Jenkins‘ Academy Award-winning film, Moonlight.

Watch the trailer for The Inspection below.