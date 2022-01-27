Loading the player…

With temps dropping and snow mounting from coast to coast, stars stepped out in their cozy cold-weather finest for fashion shows, single release parties, dinners, and quick errand runs.

Fans and paparazzi in New York were treated to not one, not two, but THREE Rihanna and A$AP Rocky sightings over the course of the last week. The glued-at-the-hip duo were spotted living up to their fashion killa reputations while entering and exiting some of their favorite SoHo haunts.

Elsewhere in town, Justine Skye hit the streets with her good friend Lil Yachty, and Jamaican Dancehall artist Shenseea was seen dancing the night away while celebrating the official release of her collaboration with Megan Thee Stallion, “Lick.”

Across the pond in Paris, Pharrell hit the front row at Men’s Fashion Week with his wife Helen and son Rocket in tow.

Check out more of this week’s celebrity sightings and fly moments below:

01 A$AP Rocky and Rihanna The couple was spotted in ripped denim, flannel and leather while stepping out of a Manhattan restaurant. 02 Rihanna, A$AP Rocky Rih went for all black while Rocky kept it camo at the Bottega Veneta store in SoHo. 03 A$AP Rocky, Rihanna RihRih was way too cool to be cold while stepping out for a SoHo dinner with her beau Rocky. 04 A$AP Rocky, Rihanna While Rocky rocked a fur, Ms. Fenty kept it oversized and cozy on this extra brisk January night. 05 Pharrell Williams The music genius-turned-resort mogul rocked his diamond-encrusted Tiffany & Co. collab sunnies to the Chanel Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2022 in Paris. 06 Pharrell, his son Rocket, and wife Helen Pharrell and his fly family sat front row at Chanel Haute Couture during Mens Paris Fashion Week. 07 Karrueche Tran Karrueche Tran was spotted headed out for some LA nighttime fun. 08 Karrueche Tran The 4x Emmy-winner kept it casually fly in an all-black look, short shorts, and over-the-knee boots. 09 Justine Skye Justine Skye was spotted in SoHo in a blue trench coat, keeping it cute while battling the cold. 10 Justine Skye, Lil Yachty Justine also made some SoHo rounds with her friend and fellow musician Lil Yachty. 11 Tracey Edmonds and Deion Sanders Coach Prime himself, Deion Sanders and girlfriend Tracey Edmonds were seen at Aflac’s “The Park Bench” Twitch Premiere event in Park City, Utah. 12 Shenseea Shenseea stepped in ready to celebrate her single “Lick” feat. Megan Thee Stallion at Doux NYC. 13 Shenseea Shenseea danced the night away while her new single dot multiple spins at the party. 14 Shenseea The Jamaican Dancehall star was all smiles while the crowd enjoyed her new single.