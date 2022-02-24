Star Gazing: Zoe Kravitz, Mary J. Blige, And More Crowd Courtside Seats, Red Carpets, And Private Parties

Our favorite celebs were snapped rubbing shoulders in courtside seats and VIP sections from Ohio to London this week.

With the 2022 All-Star Game and its surrounding festivities bringing figures from sports and entertainment alike to Cleveland, events, and premieres for A Madea Homecoming bringing actors and socialites to LA, and a red carpet world premiere for The Batman and London Fashion Week (and of course, it’s afterparties) drawing others across the pond.

Take a look at how some of your faves closed out February.

01 Zoe Kravitz Our new Catwoman slayed the red carpet for the London premiere screening of The Batman. 02 Zoe Kravitz at The Batman screening in London Zoe was serving sultry feline energy in her bust-baring little black dress… 03 Jeffrey Wright The legendary actor portrays Lt. Gordan in the latest dark imagining of the DC comic classic, The Batman, and was debonaire as ever on the red carpet for its London screening. 04 Yinka Bokinni The host and radio personality lit up the dark carpet of The Batman screening in lime green. 05 Mary J. Blige, Adele The superstar songstresses were sitting pretty courtside at the 2022 NBA All-Star Game at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland on Sunday night. 06 Mary J. Blige Mary kept it cute in yellow after shutting down the Super Bowl AND All-Star weekends. 07 Isha Blaaker, Brandon Black, and Tyler Perry Perry palled around with actors from his lates Madea movie, A Madea Homecoming 08 DeRay Davis The comedian was all smiles at Tyler Perry’s A Madea Homecoming premiere event. 09 Tabitha Brown The personality brought her peaceful vibes to the Madea red carpet. 10 Candace Maxwell The actress opted for all black at the premiere for the upcoming Netflix film. 11 Amber Riley The actress graced the LA premiere of Tyler Perry’s latest. 12 Geneva Maccarone The actress was a vision in white at the world premiere of Tyler Perry’s A Madea Homecoming 13 Lori Harvey The socialite celebrated the installation “Glass Room” by artist Jillian Mayer with Dubouché Cognac and Frieze Los Angeles 14 Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Jillian Mayer, Lori Harvey The actor snapped a picture with the artist of the hour and Lori at the LA celebration. 15 Yahya Abdul-Mateen, II The smolder was turned all the way on at the LA art and spirits celebration 16 Yahya Abdul-Mateen II Of course, he had to flash his magnetic smile for a few photos. 17 Jourdan Dunn Fresh from the runways, Dunn showed up to The Londoner Hotel in red patent leather, ready to party. 18 Jourdan Dunn, Issac Poleon The model and the hair stylist dance the night away at the Maximilian Autumn/Winter 2022 collection after party in The Green Room at The Londoner Hotel. 19 Naomie Harris The actress struck a pose at the Ozwald Boateng London Fashion Week after-party at Annabel’s in London. 20 Nathalie Emmanuel The actress was stylish in mustard at Temperley London’s 22nd “birthday” party at The Aubrey at Mandarin Oriental in London.