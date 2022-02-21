Star Gazing: The James & Curry Families Light Up All-Star Weekend, The Cast Of ‘Snowfall’ Shines On The Red Carpet & More

Sports took centerstage this weekend as a host of your favorite celebrity athletes and entertainers took over Cleveland, Ohio for the 2022 NBA All-Star Weekend festivities. Everyone from Mary J. Blige, Tiffany Haddish and Usher, to Ludacris, Adele and Jennifer Hudson were on hand to cheer on today’s most talented NBA superstars and rising playmakers, while also celebrating the league’s most respected pioneers and history makers. The week even saw several unforgettably heartwarming moments as LeBron James and Steph Curry teamed up to bring home the win, shortly after being honored alongside fellow icons like Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant, Magic Johnson, Dennis Rodman, Kevin Garnett, Reggie Miller, Shaquille O’Neal, Allen Iverson and so many more, as 75 of the NBA’s greatest.



Also seen on the scene this weekend was the cast of the late John Singleton’s groundbreaking FX drama series Snowfall, who hit the red carpet just ahead of their highly-anticipated season 5 premiere. Plus, our favorite baddies including Savannah James, Lori Harvey and more stepped out in style. Keep scrolling for this week’s edition of Star Gazing.

01 Mary J. Blige & Adele Mary J. Blige and Adele sit courtside at the 2022 NBA All-Star game. Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images 02 The Cast Of ‘Snowfall’ Season 5 The cast of ‘Snowfall’ on FX hit the red carpet for the season 5 premiere in Los Angeles, CA. Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images 03 Savannah James Savannah James steps out for NBA All-Star Weekend in Cleveland, OH. @mrs_savannahrj Instagram 04 LeBron James And Michael Jordan LeBron James and Michael Jordan share a moment during the 2022 NBA All-Star game halftime ceremony honoring 75 NBA greats. Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images 05 Lori Harvey Lori Harvey attends a Burberry event in Beverly Hills, California. Photo by Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Burberry 06 Steph Curry And Ayesha Curry Stephen Curry and Ayesha Curry share a laugh onstage onstage during the 2022 NBA All-Star Weekend in Cleveland, Ohio. Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images 07 Damson Idris ‘Snowfall’ star Damson Idris hits the red carpet for the season 5 premiere in Los Angeles. Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images 08 Tiffany Haddish and D Nice Tiffany Haddish and D-Nice snap a quick selfie during the 2022 All-Star Weekend festivities. Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images 09 Gail Bean ‘Snowfall’ actress Gail Bean aka “Wanda” hits the red carpet for the season 5 premiere in Los Angeles. Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images 10 Jordyn Woods and Karl Anthony Towns Jordyn Woods and Karl Anthony Towns pose for a quick photo during the 2022 NBA-All Star Weekend. @nbaallstar Instagram 11 Angela Lewis ‘Snowfall’ actress Angela Lewis hits the red carpet for the season 5 premiere in Los Angeles. Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images 12 WNBA Stars Lisa Leslie and Chiney Ogwumike Getty Images 13 Macy Gray Macy Gray attends the 2022 NBA All-Star Weekend in Cleveland, Ohio, where she sang the National Anthem. Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images 14 Jennifer Hudson, Fat Joe, David Otunga Jr. Jennifer Hudson sits courtside at the 2022 NBA All-Star Game with her son David Daniel Otunga Jr and Fat Joe. ( Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images 15 Lisa Leslie and Chiney Ogwumike 16 D-Nice and Ludacris D-Nice and Ludacris sit courtside at the 2022 NBA All-Star Game in Cleveland, Ohio. Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images 17 Usher Usher takes the stage to help honor 75 of the greatest NBA All Stars during the 2022 NBA All-Star Game in Cleveland, Ohio. Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images