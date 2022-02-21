Star Gazing: The James & Curry Families Light Up All-Star Weekend, The Cast Of ‘Snowfall’ Shines On The Red Carpet & More

Sports took centerstage this weekend as a host of your favorite celebrity athletes and entertainers took over Cleveland, Ohio for the 2022 NBA All-Star Weekend festivities. Everyone from Mary J. Blige, Tiffany Haddish and Usher, to Ludacris, Adele and Jennifer Hudson were on hand to cheer on today’s most talented NBA superstars and rising playmakers, while also celebrating the league’s most respected pioneers and history makers. The week even saw several unforgettably heartwarming moments as LeBron James and Steph Curry teamed up to bring home the win, shortly after being honored alongside fellow icons like Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant, Magic Johnson, Dennis Rodman, Kevin Garnett, Reggie Miller, Shaquille O’Neal, Allen Iverson and so many more, as 75 of the NBA’s greatest.
Also seen on the scene this weekend was the cast of the late John Singleton’s groundbreaking FX drama series Snowfall, who hit the red carpet just ahead of their highly-anticipated season 5 premiere. Plus, our favorite baddies including Savannah James, Lori Harvey and more stepped out in style. Keep scrolling for this week’s edition of Star Gazing.
Mary J. Blige & Adele
Mary J. Blige and Adele sit courtside at the 2022 NBA All-Star game.
Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images
The Cast Of ‘Snowfall’ Season 5
The cast of ‘Snowfall’ on FX hit the red carpet for the season 5 premiere in Los Angeles, CA.
Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images
Savannah James
Savannah James steps out for NBA All-Star Weekend in Cleveland, OH.
@mrs_savannahrj Instagram
LeBron James And Michael Jordan
LeBron James and Michael Jordan share a moment during the 2022 NBA All-Star game halftime ceremony honoring 75 NBA greats.
Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images
Lori Harvey
Lori Harvey attends a Burberry event in Beverly Hills, California.
Photo by Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Burberry
Steph Curry And Ayesha Curry
Stephen Curry and Ayesha Curry share a laugh onstage onstage during the 2022 NBA All-Star Weekend in Cleveland, Ohio.
Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images
Damson Idris
‘Snowfall’ star Damson Idris hits the red carpet for the season 5 premiere in Los Angeles.
Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images
Tiffany Haddish and D Nice
Tiffany Haddish and D-Nice snap a quick selfie during the 2022 All-Star Weekend festivities.
Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images
Gail Bean
‘Snowfall’ actress Gail Bean aka “Wanda” hits the red carpet for the season 5 premiere in Los Angeles.
Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images
Jordyn Woods and Karl Anthony Towns
Jordyn Woods and Karl Anthony Towns pose for a quick photo during the 2022 NBA-All Star Weekend.
@nbaallstar Instagram
Angela Lewis
‘Snowfall’ actress Angela Lewis hits the red carpet for the season 5 premiere in Los Angeles.
Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images
WNBA Stars Lisa Leslie and Chiney Ogwumike
Getty Images
Macy Gray
Macy Gray attends the 2022 NBA All-Star Weekend in Cleveland, Ohio, where she sang the National Anthem.
Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images
Jennifer Hudson, Fat Joe, David Otunga Jr.
Jennifer Hudson sits courtside at the 2022 NBA All-Star Game with her son David Daniel Otunga Jr and Fat Joe. (
Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images
Lisa Leslie and Chiney Ogwumike
D-Nice and Ludacris
D-Nice and Ludacris sit courtside at the 2022 NBA All-Star Game in Cleveland, Ohio.
Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images
Usher
Usher takes the stage to help honor 75 of the greatest NBA All Stars during the 2022 NBA All-Star Game in Cleveland, Ohio.
Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images
