Here’s Everything You Need To Know About ‘Spotify’s 2021 Wrapped’ Music Roundup

Spotify’s annual roundup of the top streams hits the app today, with full breakdowns of the songs, albums, podcasts, and artists that carried us through the pandemic’s second year.

If 2020 was the year that flipped the world on its head, 2021 was the year that we got used to seeing things upside down.

With “normalcy” a thing of the past, replaced with new routines and practices as we all adjust to an unforeseen way of life, Spotify’s 2021 Wrapped serves as a celebration of the millions of weird and wonderful ways to listen and live in a world that continues to keep us on our toes.

Today, Spotify unveils its annual personalized user experience, alongside the top artists, albums, songs, playlists, and podcasts from the creators that helped soundtrack the year for more than 381 million users worldwide. So, how did the world listen this year?

With more than 9.1 billion global streams this year, Puerto Rican rapper Bad Bunny is Spotify’s most-streamed artist of 2021. The certified lover boy himself Drake ranks in at #4.

The most-streamed song of 2021 is Olivia Rodrigo’s “drivers license” with more than 1.1 billion streams worldwide this year. In the second spot comes Lil Nas X’s smash hit “MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)”

Doja Cat’s Planet Her is the world’s 5th most-streamed album. For even more on how the world listened in 2021, check out Spotify’s For the Record blog.

Eligible Spotify users can also access their personalized Wrapped experience exclusively in the Spotify mobile app (iOS and Android) starting today. This year’s personalized experience is full of familiar annual favorites, with some surprising new ones that connect fans with each other and creators sprinkled in.

In addition to your top artists, genres, songs, podcasts and minutes listened, the personalized Wrapped experience includes several all-new features, including 2021: The Movie, Your Audio Aura, Playing Cards, and 2021 Wrapped: Blend. Check out Spotify For the Record for all the details on these new features. Fans can also now share their Wrapped cards to TikTok to let their friends know what their top streams of the year have been.

Additionally, Spotify Greenroom will help celebrate the year in music with special Wrapped editions of our live playlist shows, “Most Necessary Live” and “LOREM Life.” Hosts Brian “B.Dot Miller” and Max Motley and Dev Lemons will host live conversations open to anyone who wants to talk about the music they loved in 2021 and what they listened to the most on Spotify this year.

Take a look at some of the artists who dominated the streams this year below: