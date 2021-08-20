You Can Officially Stream Aaliyah’s ‘One In A Million’ On Spotify Now

August 25, 2021 will mark the 20th anniversary of Aaliyah Haughton’s untimely passing. Ahead of this date, her second studio album, One In a Million, is now available for streaming on Spotify as of midnight EST. Following the news that Barry Hankerson would be bringing back his iconic music imprint under the name Blackground Records 2.0, it was revealed that albums from Haughton, Timbaland & Magoo, Tank, and JoJo would finally be available on streaming platforms, after well over a decade.

For years, an Aaliyah discography has been virtually nonexistent on all streaming services—until now. One In A Million is the first project from Aaliyah’s music catalogue to be rereleased across streaming services in conjunction with Blackground Records 2.0 and EMPIRE. Spotify will be releasing her entire catalog within the coming weeks, with the Romeo Must Die soundtrack following on Sept. 3, Aaliyah on Sept. 10 and I Care 4 U on Oct. 8.

One In A Million is the album that catapulted Aaliyah to superstardom. Her sophomore album marked the beginning of her successful and influential career, selling three million copies in the U.S. and more than eight million copies worldwide. Highly anticipated by listeners from generations both new and old, the 2x RIAA Platinum album produced by Timbaland and Missy Elliott includes the classic “If Your Girl Only Knew,” alongside hit tracks such as “One In A Million,” “4 Page Letter,” “Hot Like Fire” and “The One I Gave My Heart To.”

In addition to the album’s re-release on Spotify, the platform will also update its popular “This Is Aaliyah” playlist, including all of the artist’s hits along with her lesser-known songs showcasing her unique vocal ability.

You can stream One In A Million in its entirety tonight at midnight EST, here. Official Aaliyah merchandise will also be available for purchase at https://blackgroundrecords.net/shop/collection. The collection will contain nostalgic 90’s style pieces ranging from vintage jerseys to commemorative tees and hoodies.