This Acclaimed Artist Partnered With Ski Brand Rossignol To Get Black Youth On The Slopes

Rossignol

The Bronx is no stranger to cold weather, but you don’t often associate the New York City borough with skiing or snowboarding. So, imagine artist and Bronx native Ya La’Ford’s surprise when luxury ski wear brand, Rossignol, asked her to help take one Bronx high school student’s interpretation of their dream mountain and use it to design an extra special set of skis for a great cause.

“Collaborating with an iconic brand like Rossignol while inspiring the imaginations of students from my hometown makes this a one-of-a-kind experience that we were able to channel into the ski design,” La’Ford says.

Andre Thomas, from University Prep High School in the Bronx, was chosen as the winner. All of the sales for the limited edition set of Rossignol skis made based on his design are being donated to the Share Winter Foundation. The nonprofit focuses on bringing 100,000 youth from diverse backgrounds and communities out to the slopes.

For those not familiar with snow sports, Rossignol is a premiere brand offering a plethora of clothes, products, equipment, and accessories for skiing and snowboarding for more than 100 years. The agency’s website says leaders are dedicated to helping everyone gain access in the outdoor arena, regardless of their background.

Rossignol

Thomas credits the gorgeous sunsets descending behind the mountains within The Empire State that his eyes have marveled at while skiing, as the inspiration for his winning design. Utilizing his fresh artwork and combining it with La’Ford’s undeniable swag, the result is a colorful take on the calmness of a mountain sunset.

La’Ford is no stranger to joining forces with elite brands. She’s completed work for McLaren, the Tampa Bay Rays, the NFL, Nike and the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation to name a few. To shop the special skis and find more information about this unique partnership, head to Rossignol.com.

You can learn more about the non-profit beneficiary, Share Winter Foundation, at its site. The charity says its helped bring more than 48,000 kids to the slopes in more than 80 mountain spaces across the nation. You can view more of La’Ford’s exquisite work on her website.