Site Seeing: Aspen Is The Place To Be Right Now For The Stars

Some of your favorite stars have celebrated the holiday season in the great outdoors, trading in sun, sand and warm weather locations for the snow and chilly temps in Aspen, Colorado — snowstorms and an avalanche here and there be damned.

Singer Mariah Carey kicked off the trend.

She has spent a number of Christmas holidays with her children in the ski resort town over the years, living their best life in a cushy home with a hot tub and decor for her favorite time of year all around. Plenty of other stars have descended upon the Rocky Mountains for a good time since, but it’s been especially popular to close out what’s left of the year 2021.

Kevin Hart, wife Eniko and their kids have been posing it up in their snowsuits for the holidays.

City Girls rapper Yung Miami, known to live her best life in the city present in her stage name, decided to embrace the cold with her two kids, Jai and Summer (and some stylish designer threads).

Willow Smith and big brother Jaden have also recently hit the slopes in Aspen, snapping it up in the snow.

And you don’t have to be family to take in the luxe living that the holidays in this Colorado town bring. Friends and young Hollywood beauties Normani and actress Ryan Destiny had their own playful photo shoot in a true winter wonderland.

Why is Aspen the place to be right now? According to U.S. News Travel, it’s the start of the best time of year to visit (December through February) because of the fresh snow that powders the beautiful mountains. There are mountains of all kinds to fit ski levels of all kinds. As for those looking to stick around and celebrate New Year’s in the town, there’s plenty of fun to be had, including fireworks over Aspen Mountain. And in addition to all that, there are plenty of fine dining experiences, as well as high-end boutiques to spend a pretty penny at.

Perhaps, if things are in a better place (variant-free hopefully), you might be inspired to plan in advance to spend the next holiday season in the popular town. But for now, you can continue to stay warm and dry where you’re at while still appreciating all the fun your faves are having.