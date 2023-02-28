Blackness On White Peaks: The President Of The National Brotherhood Of Skiers Talks Breaking Barriers In Snow Sports For 50 Years

Set against a backdrop of beaming white snow slopes are hundreds of Black faces, aglow with the type of joy that can only come from what I like to call “happy by osmosis.”

The giddy, familial energy was palpable as more than 2,000 Black people occupied Vail, Colorado from Feb. 4 to 11 for the National Brotherhood of Skiers‘ 50th-anniversary celebration.

The organization started after its two founders Ben Finley and Art Clay met in 1972 while Finley was President of the Four Seasons West Ski Club of Los Angeles and Clay was Trip Director of the Sno-Gophers Ski Club of Chicago. After putting their heads together and discussing the importance of exposing Black children to the beauty of snow sports, they convened 13 black ski clubs for an event called dubbed “Black Summit.” Over time, it evolved into the National Brotherhood Of Skiers (NBS), where for five decades seasoned skiers and newbies meet on the slopes to connect, empower and celebrate one another.

This year’s celebration, dubbed Soul on the Snow was a week of happy hours, fireside chats, ski and snowboarding lessons for newcomers, catch-up sessions for the veterans and a concert led by R&B singer Ne-yo. The bulk of the events was hosted at the luxurious Hythe-Vail snow lodge, had a tricky beginning with the organization.

“Well, back then, our membership just did not feel welcome,” Henri Rivers, NBS’s president told ESSENCE, candidly referring to the experience the organization’s members had in past years’ gatherings. He explained that he shared his concerns with the lodge’s leadership—which includes Kirsten Lynch, CEO of Vail Resorts, Hythe’s parent company.

“They immediately recognized and listened to my concerns around the issues with inclusivity value, and I think that feedback, moved mountains,” Rivers said.

In a full circle moment, Hythe-Vail hosted hundreds of NBS members during the celebration and spotlighted their commitment to advancing diversity.

“It’s because of organizations like NBS that makes it possible for younger and more diverse generations of skiers to see themselves on the slopes,” said Jamie Alvarez, who leads corporate communications for Vail Resorts.”

Tallulah Proulx agrees.

The 14-year-old Alpine ski racer joined NBS after her parents recognized the importance of surrounding her with a like-minded community. A skier since she was two years old, she said that it wasn’t until she joined the organization did Proulx realize there groups that connected Black skiers from around the country.

“Since {NBS members} come from similar backgrounds, we can all support each other and we understand one another in ways that maybe some people outside of our culture can’t,” Proulx told ESSENCE.

Rivers mentioned that although forward progression in diversifying Black sports has moved at a glacial, he knows the work NBS is doing will lay the ground for change.

“I’ve told everyone this in the industry, it is a long process that we’re going to have to focus on, but we have to do it,” Rivers said. He accurately pointed out that “87% of the industry right now is White,” as highlighted by data shared by National Ski Areas Association. We need to focus on not only making sure that other 13% is seen and heard, but also moving that dial in the other direction too. Being out in that snow changed my life, you know? A kid from New York City that had never seen a mountain before in my life. Every Black child deserves the opportunity to experience. Every single one of them.”